Indico Founder to Host Workshop on AI and Ethics at MassTLC Tech & Innovation Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , founder and CTO, Slater Victoroff will present a workshop on the importance of accuracy and ethics in AI at the 2019 Mass TLC Tech & Innovation Conference . The event takes place on Wednesday, September 18 at Boston Design Center, 19 Drydock Avenue.



Mass TLC hosts the Tech & Innovation Conference for senior engineering executives, developers, architects, managers, and product professionals to help expose them to the latest thinking on emerging technologies and trends. The one-day, hands-on event provides a glimpse into the future along with tools and techniques for the here and now to utilize next-gen networks, advanced methods in machine learning and AI, and optimized hybrid/cloud. It also highlights how companies can help ensure ROI as they make investments and adopt programs.



Victoroff is one of several speakers on this year’s agenda which also features executives from AWS, Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, Fraunhofer USA, Google Cloud, and Verizon 5G Labs.

Session Details:



Accuracy and Ethics in AI Workshop

Slater Victoroff, Founder and CTO, Indico

Weds., Sept. 18, 2019; 12:50-1:45 pm

Over the past decade AI has continued its steady march of progress. Near-human accuracy has been achieved on a wide variety of tasks from object recognition to natural language understanding, to machine translation. However, these advances have not come without cost. As organizations continue to adopt AI at ever-accelerating rates, we can either learn from history or condemn ourselves to repeat it. This session will explore exactly why even the most technically advanced organizations on the planet struggle with these issues. In a set of short lectures and hands-on exercises, attendees will learn to use a basic set of tools that can help to pre-emptively identify and avoid these and other ethical concerns. Topics covered include proper experimental setup, appropriate benchmarking, human-in-the-loop processes, and encoded biases.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

