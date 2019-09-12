National Food Distribution Service Company Anticipates Nearly $600,000 in Annual Energy Savings from Orion LED IoT enabled Lighting System Installation Led by BC Energy

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, and sales agent BC Energy Solutions , were selected to upgrade a major privately owned national food distribution company facility with Orion’s IoT enabled LED lighting solutions.



The project involved upgrading the company's storage and distribution facility from T5 HO and T8 fluorescent lighting to Orion’s High Bay and Low Bay LED lighting fixtures. The lighting upgrade delivers improved illumination, reduced maintenance and substantially improved energy efficiency as measured in lumens per watt of electricity. Enlighted™ IoT enabled wireless sensors and controls allow the customer to automate and analyze critical facility management data, driving further savings through more carefully monitored energy consumption.

Project Details: Plant Size: 875,000 square feet Installation: 1,354 Orion LED lighting fixtures; 1,249 LED Bulbs Controls: Enlighted™ wireless controls Electricity Reduction: 4,813,196, kWh per year Annual Energy Savings: $597,711; estimated lifetime savings of $16.5M Utility Rebate: $300,000 from Salt River Project Manufacturer Rebate: $152,565 from manufacturing facility Payback Timeframe: 0.25 years

Nick Quiroz, President of BC Energy, commented, “This project involved delivering improved facility lighting solutions that would also provide our client with substantial energy savings, all with limited disruption to their operations. The lumens per watt performance of the IoT enabled High Bay and Low Bay Orion fixtures selected for the project deliver up to 77% energy savings over the prior fluorescent system. Further, the ease of installation offered by Orion’s flexible suspended mounting options allowed us to achieve the customer’s requirement of minimal facility downtime during installation.”

Orion VP Sales, Josh Kurtz, commented, “We are proud to team with BC Energy in solving the lighting and installation needs for this customer operating 24/7 facilities to process and distribute highly perishable products. In addition to high quality IoT enabled LED fixtures delivering industry leading energy efficiency, Orion is also highly focused on providing innovative designs and features to address specific customer needs. We look forward to partnering with the BC Energy team to solve future lighting upgrade needs."

About BC Energy Solutions ( www.bcenergysaves.com ):

BC Energy is a nationally recognized energy management and reduction firm with the mission of helping companies drastically reduce their energy consumption. With operations across the entire U.S., BC Energy not only provides local sites with turnkey energy reduction projects; but also delivers enterprise-wide solutions. Trusted by notable Fortune 500 giants, and small – medium sized private businesses, BC Energy has set a new standard in commercial energy management.

About Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (www.orionlighting.com):

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

