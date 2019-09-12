Roadman Investments Announces Anton Gomez-Escolar, Psychopharmacology Specialist to Join Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT) (FWB: 1QD) (OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Anton Gomez-Escolar has joined the company’s strategic advisory board.

Mr. Gomez-Escolar has a Masters in Psychopharmacology from Spain’s largest university Complutense University of Madrid, including a Master Thesis on the topic of "Psychedelics in psychotherapy for the treatment of depression and addiction", a Masters in International Relations by Griffith University from Australia, and many other diplomas including a certificate of Design and Interpretation of Clinical Trials from John Hopkins School of Public Health, a certificate in Drug Discovery, Development & Commercialization from UCSD and a certificate in Drug Use, Policy and Health from the University of Geneva.

Mr. Gomez-Escolar has worked in harm reduction offering drug education, drug checking and emergency trip-sitting services in music festivals and other settings, with many organizations including Energy Control (from ABD Welfare and Development Association, Spain), Kosmicare (Portugal), Check!n (Portugal), Safe’n Sound (Belgium) and Zendo project (from the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies MAPS, USA). This experience in neuropharmacology and safety has helped him to provide harm reduction education and manage psychedelic emergencies on the field, increasing his practical knowledge of psychedelic compounds and their effects, risks and potential.

In addition to co-founding the Psychedelic Society of Madrid and Lisbon, he has taken part in several conferences on the topic of clinical psychedelic research and other psychopharmacological topics, including Psychedelic Science (San Francisco), Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelics Research (Amsterdam), Breaking Convention (London), World Ayahuasca Conference (Spain), Harm Reduction International (Porto), Lisbon Addictions Conference (Lisbon), Altered States of Consciousness (Madrid), Club Health (Amsterdam) and NIGHTS (Berlin).

Most recently, Mr. Gomez-Escolar worked at the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), the official European Union drugs information agency, based in Lisbon, where, among many other responsibilities, he developed a comprehensive e-learning tool to provide training in different drug-related topics for the European Union National Focal Points and other stakeholders, and participated in the 2018 Drug Summer School organised by ISCTE University and the EMCDDA.

His technical understanding of neurobiology, psychopharmacology, drug safety and clinical trial development will allow Roadman Investments to better evaluate potential investments in biotech firms as well as help the company provide advisory services to future investee’s or partners that need this expertise.

Anton will join Roadman’s Health and Wellness committee and act in an advisory capacity. Mr. Gomez-Escolar’s anticipated responsibilities include identifying new investing opportunities within the alternative health space, advising Roadman during technical due diligence, conducting media interviews and attending industry conferences.

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roadman Investments, said, "Adding Psychopharmacology specialist like Anton Gomez-Escolar will allow us to make more informed investment decisions as well as it will provide the company with the technical expertise needed for us to provide tremendous value to the companies that we invest in.”

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Nikolai Vassev

nikolaivassev@gmail.com

+1 (778) 772-1751

Learn more about Roadman by visiting our website at: https://roadmancorp.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements – This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.