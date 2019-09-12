Cloudian Generates Record Revenue in First Half of its Fiscal Year

/EIN News/ -- New Integrated Solutions with VMware, Seagate, Cisco, HPE and Veritas Reinforce Company’s Leadership in Object Storage for Public and Private Clouds



SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced record revenue in the first half of its fiscal year (Feb. 1 – July 31, 2019), with significant year-over-year growth in each of the two quarters. Sales in North America for the six-month period were particularly strong, increasing more than 65% over the first half of the previous fiscal year. The company continued to gain traction across a range of markets, building on its position as the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems and a leading platform for hybrid cloud storage.

Highlights for the first half of the fiscal year include:

Introduction of a new object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers, managed directly from VMware vCloud Director and enabling these providers to offer new and enhanced value-add storage services that seamlessly integrate with the growing ecosystem of S3-compatible applications.

Release of HyperStore® Xtreme, a new object storage offering powered by Seagate that delivers ground-breaking density, scalability and economics for private cloud infrastructures with capacity needs of multi-petabytes to an exabyte, including savings of up to 70% over alternative solutions.

Launch of a global Managed Services Provider (MSP) program that makes it easier for MSPs to expand their businesses with high value-add services built on S3-compatible storage.

Additional integrations of HyperStore with other industry solutions, including availability as a Cisco Validated Design and certification with HPE StoreOnce Cloud Bank Storage and Veritas Enterprise Vault.

Common Criteria certification of HyperStore, making it one of only two object storage platforms that meet this rigorous international security standard.

New awards and honors, including TechTarget’s 2018 Product of the Year (Software-defined and Cloud Storage category), one of CRN’s 20 “coolest” vendors in the cloud storage space and #4 in a Forbes listing of Best Cloud Computing Companies and CEOs to Work For in 2019.

Range of new customer wins, including at one of the world's largest hedge fund managers, a leading global fashion label, a top 10 video game publisher and a major U.S. government agency.

“Our continued growth and momentum speak to the strength of our solutions, expanding partnerships and commitment to helping customers manage and protect their data in a hybrid cloud world,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “In contrast to traditional storage providers that are clearly struggling in today’s market, we deliver the massive scalability, geo-distribution, full S3 storage compatibility and cost savings that enterprises are seeking.”

