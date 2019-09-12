IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement

/EIN News/ -- ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices, today announced Craig Sandbulte has been appointed VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. He assumes the role following the retirement of Greg Gruenhagen, effective October 1, 2019.



“We are delighted to welcome Craig to the IntriCon team,” said Mark Gorder, President and Chief Executive Officer at IntriCon. “I am confident that his extensive experience in the medical device industry will generate important insights and lead to the continuous advancement of our quality management systems, as well as our expanding need for international regulatory affairs.”

Mr. Sandbulte brings more than 20 years of experience working in various quality roles within the medical device industry, most recently as Vice President of Global Quality Assurance at Cantel Medical. In that role, he delivered quality assurance support for global manufacturing operations and held responsibility for the execution of compliance with domestic regulatory standards, global policies, international law and guidelines. Previously, he held leadership positions with increasing responsibility at Medivators, a Cantel Medical Company, culminating in a role as Vice President of Quality Assurance.

Mr. Sandbulte holds a Master of Science degree in manufacturing systems from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Commenting on Mr. Gruenhagen’s retirement, Gorder highlighted, “Greg has been a tremendous asset and important member of our team during his three-decade tenure at IntriCon. His leadership has been instrumental in our ability to achieve the necessary approvals for our many class I, II and III medical devices. On behalf of everyone at the company, we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

InvestorRelations@IntriCon.com







