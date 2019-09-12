NYI Expands into Chicago Market with Strategic Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- Acquisition brings NYI’s High-Touch Hybrid IT and Edge Solutions to Chicago



NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYI ( www.nyi.net ), a leading global provider of hybrid IT solutions is excited to announce the acquisition of a new data center in Chicago, which will bring NYI’s signature high-touch portfolio of edge, cloud and colocation solutions, as well as cost-effective connectivity options to the main interconnection hub in the Midwest.



With this geographic expansion, NYI offers new and existing clients additional options for disaster recovery and business continuity and provides international clients who are looking for a partner in the US with access not only to NYI’s substantial footprint in New York City, but also with low-latency access to the Chicago market.

The new NYI Chicago data center, a former Navisite facility, is also perfectly poised to address Edge and IoT requirements. Strategically located in Oak Brook, the facility provides clients with access to a wide range of carriers as well as direct connectivity to 350 E. Cermak, one of the most well-connected data centers in the world. The data center already serves a number of key verticals including Finance and Telecommunications and NYI expects to attract new clients across all industries.

“We’re thrilled to enter the Chicago market and are ready to hit the ground running,” says NYI Co-Founder and COO Phillip Koblence. “The facility has incredible underlying fiber density and a strategic location that will give our clients maximum flexibility in terms of connectivity. We will also layer on our high-touch hybrid solutions and our cost-effective cross-connects to provide a compelling and comprehensive offering.”

NYI offers a deeper level of partnership and service than today’s typical colocation provider by providing a full suite of managed services; helping clients cut through IT complexity, define the right strategy, orchestrate a solution, and figure out all the logistics along the way. Now, clients in the Chicago market can enjoy the benefits of NYI’s high-touch approach.





NYI is a trusted global infrastructure partner to clients across a range of industries. NYI offers flexible hybrid IT solutions across cloud, colocation and containers on bare metal, with SDN-enabled connectivity to the cloud and a full suite of Professional and Managed services. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners.

