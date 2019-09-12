Proofpoint Inc. Appoints Peter Leav and Leyla Seka to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading next-generation cybersecurity company, today announced its board of directors has appointed Peter Leav and Leyla Seka as new independent directors, effective July 24, 2019.



Peter Leav

Mr. Leav was most recently the president, chief executive officer, and director of BMC Software, Inc., a software and services company that helps enterprises meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. Prior to joining BMC, he was the president, chief executive officer, and director of Polycom, a global collaboration business serving the enterprise market. During his career, Mr. Leav was also executive vice president and president, Industry and Field Operations of NCR Corporation, a global technology company, as well as at Motorola, Inc., where he was corporate vice president and general manager of the enterprise business in North America, Latin America, and EMEA. Earlier in his career, Mr. Leav held executive sales leadership positions at Symbol Technologies and Cisco Systems.

Mr. Leav is a graduate of Lehigh University and has previously served as a member of the board of directors for the Eye Bank for Sight Restoration and HD Supply, Inc.

Leyla Seka

Leyla Seka spent 11 years at Salesforce where she most recently served as the executive vice president of the Salesforce Mobile platform experience, enabling all customers to unlock the power of Salesforce from anywhere. Prior to her current role, Ms. Seka was executive vice president of the Salesforce AppExchange, where she launched a refreshed AppExchange storefront, a new partner program, and built an entire AppExchange-focused team, resulting in more than 4,000 solutions, installed nearly 6 million times. Ms. Seka was also the executive sponsor of BOLDforce, Salesforce’s organization for expanding and empowering the black community at Salesforce. Before joining Salesforce, Leyla worked in product management and marketing organizations at Primavera Systems (acquired by Oracle), Evolve Software, Vivant, and Eutron SPA.

Prior to working in technology, Ms. Seka spent two years in Mali, West Africa, as a Peace Corps officer. Leyla holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and French from the University of California, Davis, and a master’s degree in business administration from the Masagung School of Management at the University of San Francisco. She is active in women in technology and equal-pay issues and was named a “Next-Gen Innovator” by Forbes.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter and Leyla to Proofpoint’s board of directors,” said Gary Steele, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Proofpoint. “Each of them brings exceptional technology leadership to the board that will further enhance our ongoing ability to scale our business in order to drive long-term growth and profitability.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint’s people-centric security and compliance solutions to mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

