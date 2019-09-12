The 10 Most Essential Minutes in a Fantasy Football Fan’s Week

/EIN News/ -- Reward The Fan Launches Reward the FANtasy: Fantasy Football Tips & Trivia, Live-Streaming Game Show with the Chance to Win Tickets to See Your Favorite Football Team LIVE

Created By Bear & Bull Productions and Hosted by Sports Reporter Madelyn Burke

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does the fantasy-football fan really need to know? Today, Reward The Fan , a live-streaming media network that connects fans to fandoms, launches Reward the FANtasy: Fantasy Football Tips and Trivia, the 10 most essential minutes a week every fantasy football and NFL enthusiast wants and needs, delivered as a short-form, interactive game show.

Hosted by Sports Illustrated and New York Giants Sports Reporter Madelyn Burke, the show airs every Sunday at 12 pm with up-to-the-minute insight from the most experienced sports analysts in the business including Dr. Mark Adickes, Cynthia Frelund, and Nathan Zegura. Fans win rewards for correct answers and each episode, one lucky player will win two tickets to see their favorite football team live!

Produced by Bear & Bull Productions on the Reward The Fan mobile application — available free in the Apple store and Google Play — Reward the FANtasy wraps sought-after Fantasy Football tips into a live trivia format to create an interactive entertainment experience players can’t get anywhere else.

Bear & Bull’s veteran sports producers Peter Smith and Rick Angelo have been producing sports programming and running interference for the top brands in sports including ESPN’s SportsCenter, the NFL’s Good Morning Football and Directv's Fantasy Zone. Their game plan for Reward the FANtasy: is to use this interactive, live platform to bring fans closer to fantasy football’s most entertaining and in-demand insight and information.

“This show is an entertainment experience unlike any other on the TV screen or in the mobile space,” said Angelo, president of Bear & Bull Productions. “We aim to be the best game in the world for fantasy football fans. It’s fantasy football entertainment and advice meets trivia. It's an online community where friends and fantasy league members can go to test their knowledge and get amazing insight. It’s the ‘Willy Wonka Golden Ticket’ of football!”

Show Format:

On each 15-minute show, Reward the FANtasy tests a player’s knowledge by asking them a total of six questions — five plus a BONUS question — focused on the news and developments around the NFL. Each question is accompanied by unique advice and insight by a stable of insiders and fantasy analysts and experts.

“Everything we do at Reward the Fan is about the fan,” said Matthew Melucci, CMO of Reward the Fan. “With our Fantasy Football show, we are advancing the state of the art of live-streaming entertainment and working with the best producers in the business to reward fans with insight and tips from expert fantasy football analysts, all with the chance to win tickets to see their favorite team during the season. For fantasy fans, I’m not sure it gets any better.”

“My experience as an NFL player, coupled with my experience as an orthopedic surgeon, is going to provide you with some unique injury advice that is going to give you an edge as you play fantasy,” said Dr. Mark Adickes . “So tune in on Sundays to set your line up.”

About Reward the Fan

Founded in August 2018 and based in New York City, Reward the Fan is a live-streaming entertainment network that connects fans to fandoms. The network’s interactive, short-form programming elevates and celebrates the fan experience with shows across multiple genres including sports, concerts, Broadway shows, TV, film, and video games. Reward The Fan believes in rewarding fans just for being fans and reward them with tickets, swag, and behind-the-scenes access. The Reward The Fan mobile application is available for download in the Apple store and Google Play . Visit us at https://www.rewardthefan.com/ , follow us @RewardTheFan.

Media Contact:

Audrey Mann Cronin

Mann Cronin PR

audrey@manncroninpr.com



