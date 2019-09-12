Isoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results on September 24, 2019

Conference Call is Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on September 24, 2019.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (844) 602-0380. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (862) 298-0970.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53631 by clicking on the link. The webcast will be available until December 24, 2019 following the conference call. A replay of the call will also be available by phone and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing reference number 53631. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (919) 882-2331 and provide reference number 53631. The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event, ending at 4:30 p.m. eastern on October 1, 2019.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium Blu by visiting www.isoray.com . Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Contact Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910 Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747



