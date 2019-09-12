Worldwide Cash Logistics Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024 - Opportunities, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cash Logistics Market (2019 Edition) - World Market Review By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), End User (Retail Financial Institutions), By Country: Forecast to 2024 - By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Valued at USD 27.3 billion in the year 2018, the global cash logistics market is being influenced by several key factors such as surging number of ATM installations in developing economies, rise in per capita expenditure and spending levels.



Apart from the expansion of the ATM network, other factors backing the growth in the global cash in transit market include surging crime rates, increasing implementation of stringent laws and regulations in addition to rising population.



Furthermore, efforts on part of various government bodies to bring about financial inclusion amongst the general populace has also been instrumental in driving the growth in the market.



Developed economies such as United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom have been highly profitable markets in the historic period. However, expansion of banking facilities in rural and remote locations across the developing countries of Asia Pacific region is likely to drive the cash logistics market in the coming years.



Scope of the Report



Global Cash Logistics Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cash Logistics Market- Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Segment - Cash in Transit, Cash Management

Analysis by End User - Financial Institutions, Retail, Others

Regional Cash Logistics Market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cash Logistics Market- Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Segment - Cash in Transit, Cash Management

Analysis by End User - Financial Institutions, Retail, Others

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, India and China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cash Logistics Market- Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Segment - Cash in Transit, Cash Management

Other Report Highlights

Market Opportunity Charts - By Region, By Segment, By End-User

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Prosegur, Brink's, Loomis, GardaWorld and G4S.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Cash Logistics Market Outlook



5. Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Cash Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Segment

6.1.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By Segment, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.1.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By Segment, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.1.3 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash in Transit Segment, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash in Transit Segment, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.5 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash Management Segment, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.6 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash Management Segment, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.7 Market Opportunity of Global Cash Logistics Market - By Segment

6.2 Global Cash Logistics Market, By End User

6.2.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.2.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.2.3 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Retail End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Retail End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.5 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Financial Institutions, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.6 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Financial Institutions, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.7 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Other End Users, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.8 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Other End Users, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.9 Market Opportunity of Global Cash Logistics Market - By End User



7. Global Cash Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Cash Logistics Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Cash Logistics Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.4 Europe Cash Logistics Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Cash Logistics Market: Country Analysis (Germany, U.K and Spain)

7.6 APAC Cash Logistics Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Cash Logistics Market: Country Analysis (India and China)

7.8 RoW Cash Logistics Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Global Cash Logistics Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Drivers

8.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Restraints



9. Global Cash Logistics Market Trends



10. Global Cash Logistics Market

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Company Share Analysis

10.3 Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players



11. Porter Five Force Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Prosegur

14.2 Brink's

14.3 Loomis

14.4 GardaWorld

14.5 G4S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn8jij

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.