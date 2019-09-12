CBD Unlimited Granted Hemp License in State of Michigan

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, announced today it has officially been issued an industrial hemp license to ship and sell in the state of Michigan.



CBD Unlimited continues to comply to State regulations and expand in this unique marketplace to meet the increasing and high consumer demand for its CBD hemp products. The Company is pleased to announce it has formally received a Michigan hemp license to extend its distribution plans across hemp-legalized states. The consistent growth of the hemp industry gives the Company an incentive to integrate as a trusted supplier of safe and high-quality hemp products.

Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, the production and sales of Hemp-Derived CBD has increased rapidly and has been a critical contributor in CBD Unlimited's sales growth. Now, with a Michigan hemp license, it marks a milestone for the Company's efforts to strengthen its competitive position and is projected to immediately sell into an additional 218 large pharmacy stores.

"Today's announcement represents a key licensing opportunity for CBD Unlimited," said Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. "The approval for a Michigan hemp license will extend distribution significantly and the Company looks forward to having our high-quality hemp products available to Michigan retailers and consumers."

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:



For further investor and media information, contact:

CBD Unlimited, Inc.

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

Todd@cbdunlimited.com

480-595-6900



