Applied Physical Attacks on Embedded & IoT Systems: 3-Day Course (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 13-15, 2019)

This course introduces and explores attacks on several different relatively accessible interfaces on embedded systems. Attendees will get hands-on experience implementing and deploying a number of low-cost hardware devices to enable access, privilege, and deception which is in some cases imperceptible from the software.



The course has several modules. Each begins with an architectural overview of an interface and follows with a series of labs for hands-on practice understanding, observing, interacting with, and exploiting the interface, finishing with either potentially exploitable crashes or directly to root shells.



The extended 3rd day will dive deeper into some more difficult scenarios. Depending on time and interest, we'll get JTAG up and running on a black-box target, we'll get bits of firmware running inside an emulator, and we'll talk more about black-box analysis of boards, interfaces, and components.



This course targets a MIPS-based network router, and multiple ARM-based mobile and IoT devices. Together they are representative of a wide range of embedded devices that span consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial control hardware, and mobile devices. While there are many shared concepts and tools, the content of Applied Physical Attacks on x86 Systems stands on its own and is more relevant to fully-featured desktops, servers, and laptops.

Who Should Attend?



This course is geared toward pen testers, developers and others with a security background who wish to learn how to take advantage of physical access to systems to assist and enable other attacks.

Prerequisites



No hardware or electrical background is required. Computer architecture knowledge and low-level programming experience helpful but not required.



Familiarity with Linux command line allows students to focus on the tools being used instead of struggling with the command line itself.



Hardware & Software Requirements



To avoid the thrash of compatibility, software installation, virtual machines, and bootable images, attendees will be provided with all equipment for use during the class, including laptops preconfigured with all necessary software.

Bring:

Your own favored writing instrument, keyboard, and mouse if you have strong preferences (otherwise provided)

USB drive to take home copies of course files

Your own laptop if you prefer to use it for note-taking and internet access

Agenda



UART:

Background: UART History, Architecture, and Uses

UART Lab 1: Connecting to a known UART

UART Lab 2: Identifying and analyzing an unknown UART

UART Lab 3: Escalating and persisting UART privilege

JTAG:

Background: JTAG History and Purpose

JTAG Lab 1: Hardware and Software Setup

JTAG Lab 2: Escalating Privilege via Kernel

JTAG Lab 3: Escalating Privilege via a Process

SPI:

Background: Flash storage and the SPI interface

SPI Lab 1: Accessing Flash from software

SPI Lab 2: Sniffing and Parsing SPI

SPI Lab 3: Dumping SPI from Hardware

SPI Lab 4: Firmware Analysis

Firmware:

Background: More types of Flash, Storage, and Firmware

Firmware Lab 1: Dumping Firmware from Software

Firmware Lab 2: Manipulating firmware images

Firmware Lab 3: Finding software bugs in firmware

Advanced (day 3 as time permits):

Background: Black-Box Analysis of Hardware

Advanced Lab 1: Identify a new system and configure a toolchain for it

Advanced Lab 2: Taking embedded binaries to an emulator

Advanced Lab 3: Identify unknown chips and protocols

