Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.70 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market by Source (Plant, Seaweed, Microbial, Animal, Synthetic), Function, Application, Industry, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ability to improve and enhance the quality and appearance of the food products and huge investments in the global food stabilizer (blends & systems) market is mobilising the growth of the market. The global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market is expected to grow from USD 8.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.70 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

A food stabilizer is defined as an additive used in the food to preserve it. They help in preventing any leak or separation of oil and water in food items such as salad and helps to restore them perfectly. Food stabilizers are materials or chemicals that do not allow any mixing of food ingredients so that they can stay homogenous. It upholds the physio-chemical state of foodstuff to ensure homogeneous dispersion. It helps to retain the color, shape, texture, consistency, and stability of food products. They are also used in ice creams to prevent any formation of ice crystals upon its surface. Hydrocolloids such as agar, alginate, cellulose and cellulose derivatives, carrageen, guar gum, gelatin, starch, pectin, and xanthan gum are main food stabilizers that are used in food substances. The benefit of using food stabilisers in substances has led to increase in their demand, in a wide range of food products such as, bakery, confectionery, dairy product, beverage & convenience food, sauce, and others.

Huge investments in the global food stabilizer (blends & systems) market is providing more job opportunities leading to growth. Besides this, it involves less cost of raw materials and labour cost. Also, it enhances the quality and appearance of the food products which fuels the growth of the market. But the high cost associated with its maintenance and transportation may hamper the growth of the market. Large investments in research & development to develop new products may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market include Glanbia Nutritionals, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Inc., Cargill, Inc., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chemelco International B.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Advanced Food Systems, Palsgaard, Tate & Lyle, Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Eurogum A/S, Unipektin Ingredients AG, Holton Food Products, Deosen Biochemical Ltd., and Naturex SA. To enhance their market position in the global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Kerry launched a new production plant in Moscow, Russia to serve global and regional customer base in the Russian market; as well as in countries such as Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

For instance, DowDuPont acquired FMC Corporation’s (US) Health & Nutrition business. FMC Corporation is a leading chemical manufacturing company. This acquisition would help the company to strengthen its specialty ingredient business.



Plant segment is dominating the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market with a share of 35.30% in 2017

The source segment is classified into plant, seaweed, microbial, animal and synthetic. The plant segment dominated the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market in 2017. The food stabilizers extracted from plants hold high importance and there is a high demand for natural food additives in developed countries. Plant-sourced stabilizers are preferred owing to its nutritional values and they are also used in organic food products.

Texturizing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period

Function segment includes texturizing, stabilizing, moisture retention and other functions. Texturizing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period. Texturized food stabilizers help to improve the appearance of the product which tends to attract consumers, thereby, increasing the demand for the product.

Dairy & dairy products segment valued around USD 2.52 Billion in 2017

The application segment includes dairy & dairy products, confectionery products, convenience foods, bakery products, meat & poultry products, beverages, sauces & dressings, others. Dairy & dairy products segment dominated the market in 2017. Due to rising consumption rate of functional food and economic development in the emerging economies, the substantial growth of the segment has been observed.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe region dominated the global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market with USD 3.21 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. The Europe region is dominating the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market as it has a strong food processing base. Various industries are set up in Europe to modify and process food products according to the need. Food stabilizers are highly demanded in bakery and dairy products in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing job opportunities in countries like India and China. Also, the rise in disposable income and increased demand for processed food, along with the growing industrial base have led to increased demand for food stabilizers in the region.

About the report:

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

