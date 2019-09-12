Premier Health Launches Proprietary MyHealthAccess App for Existing Patients on iTunes and Google Play

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has launched its proprietary patient portal for its existing Juno Electronic Medical Records (EMR) patient database. The MyHealthAccess app is now available for download on iTunes and Google Play.



MyHealthAccess will enable patients in the Juno EMR database to directly interact with their healthcare providers and primary care clinics via a user friendly application. Through the app, patients will be able to book appointments in realtime 24/7, chat with clinical staff and see their doctor from the comfort of their home or office via telemedicine. The MyHealthAccess integration with Juno EMR, allows for an equally uncomplicated and user friendly experience for healthcare professionals and primary care physicians. Physicians will be able to access all appointments scheduled through the app directly in their EMR schedule in realtime, including telemedicine visits which can be initiated through a single-click with no need for different interfaces and crowded screens. MyHealthAccess will continue to evolve into a comprehensive patient portal that provides users a singular access point for all interactions with their healthcare providers and support staff.

Juno EMR, currently has a combined ecosystem of approximately 290 clinics, 3000 licensed practitioners and 3 million registered patients. The Company will soon be launching a direct to consumer app, that will offer doctor on demand services to patients not currently registered with Juno EMR.

“Technology is rapidly reshaping healthcare and we are excited to be at the forefront bringing convenient, patient-centric care to our existing Juno EMR userbase comprised of 3 million patients,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “We further plan to roll out a telemedicine service, to both existing and new patients, across Canada which will ultimately be available 24/7. In the coming months, patients will also have the ability to access their charts & lab results, review & reorder prescriptions and share remote health monitoring data with their doctor – all at their fingertips. In addition, we plan to deploy aritificial intelligence (AI) to assist in triaging patients to the appropriate care ahead of their telemedicine appointment.”

Premier Health plans to provide an update on the roll out of additional features and adoptions rates in Q4-2019.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

