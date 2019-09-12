Construction Films Market To Reach USD 13.6 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Construction Films Market Size – The Construction Film Market was USD 9.6 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Construction Films Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced construction films options.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Construction Film Market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Increase in global population and requirement of rapid urbanization has played a dynamic role in growth of the construction industry, which is directly driving the Construction Film Market. The boost of green building projects and rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies Asia Pacific, are the key drivers of the global Construction Film Market. Other important drivers are aimed at reducing the carbon and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions; furthermore use of plastic films in the construction industry as water barriers is also driving the market where they are used in roofing or flooring applications to provide water or frost resistance. An added feature of being a sound barrier it is used to scatter highway noise and in stadiums for better acoustics.

Construction films have excellent toughness and strength, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, high puncture resistance, and ability to adapt to varying humidity. Being recyclable has also helped it maintain its green component status. Construction films are maintenance-free and are easy to apply. High durability and low product costs have increased their usage in green building projects.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global Construction Film Market in 2018. Several government initiatives and substantial foreign investment in construction industry are expected to drive the Construction Film Market Asia Pacific. Vapor barriers films accounts for the largest market share in 2018, because these are mostly used in greenhouse and industrial buildings, specifically in petrochemical plants. Government initiatives encouraging Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programs to promote infrastructure development projects at both regional and national levels is further increasing the demand Vapor barriers film, which is driving the demand of Construction Film Market.

The manufacturers of construction films are entering developing regions, and are expanding their presence to secure their position in the construction films market globally. Considerable investment in infrastructure development and residential projects owing to the liberalization of foreign investment regulations is another factor boosting the construction industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Construction Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Currently, Asia-Pacific dominates the Construction Films Market, closely followed by North-America and then Europe.

Green building measures are centered on energy-efficiency, lower operating costs and benefits natural resource conservation, and improve productivity. Supportive government incentives and initiatives and the benefits of being recognized as a green project will drive the green buildings industry, therefore fueling Construction Films Market.

Key players Construction Films Market are Saint-Gobain, Berry Global group, Eastman Chemical, Raven, RKW SE, Polyplex Corporation, Climax Synthetic, Tech Folien, Plastika Kritis, Four Star Plastics, Qingdao KF Plastics and Polifilm Extrusion who are investing a lot in research and development to bring in innovations to carve a niche market for themselves and get an advantage over their competitors.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Construction Films market on the basis of product, resin type, function, end use, and region:

Product (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 - 2026)

Vapour Barrier Films

Gas Barrier Films

Window Films

Solar Films

Others Films

Resin Type (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 - 2026)

Polyolefin Films

Polyester Films

Nylon Films

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Films

Polyvinyl Butyral Films

Fluropolymer Films

Polyvinylidene Chloride Films

Polyimide Films

Bio-based Polymer Films

Polyvinyl Chloride Films

Others Films

Function (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 - 2026)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Glazing

Soundproofing

Cable Management

End Use (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 - 2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

