Global Public Utilities Reports, 4th Series Newsletter (2019 Edition)

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 -- The "Public Utilities Reports, 4th Series (PUR4th)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Eight volumes a year

6.25 x 9.25 inches

Hardbound

Summaries, full text, head notes, and tables by docket and jurisdiction of the latest, leading-edge cases: your regulatory law library couldn't be better stocked!

Public Utilities Reports, Fourth Series (PUR4th) brings you timely, full-text coverage of important and precedent-setting decisions of state public utility commissions. Although the primary focus of PUR4th is on state regulatory commissions, some court and federal regulatory decisions are included, either in full-text or as abstracts.

Edited in accordance with the highest standards of the legal publishing profession, PUR4th is the preferred authority on regulatory law. Each of the eight hardbound volumes of PUR4th published each year provides:

the full text of dozens of regulatory commission decisions, together with case synopses, headnotes, and other editorial enhancements.

abstracts of selected state and federal court decisions affecting the regulation of public utilities.

a volume digest containing headnote references to significant legal and regulatory issues arising in the cases published in a given volume.

a cross-reference index directing the user to the appropriate section in the PUR taxonomy for information on a particular subject.

a case summary table that highlights the importance of each reported case.

case tables organized alphabetically and by jurisdiction.

In addition, a hardbound annual digest is included with each subscription to PUR4th. The annual digest contains references to all of the decisions reported in PUR4th during a given year, organized according to the PUR taxonomy of utility law topics. It also includes an alphabetical by case name Table of Cases, a Table of Cases by Jurisdiction, and a Case Summary Table.

