Och-Ziff Capital Management Changes Name to Sculptor Capital Management

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. today announced that it changed its name to Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sculptor Capital”). The Company’s Class A common stock, which previously traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OZM,” began trading under the new ticker symbol NYSE: SCU.



The name change marks an important milestone for the Company. It recognizes the changes in leadership and governance the Company implemented earlier this year which transferred ownership and control to the Executive Managing Directors (“EMDs”) while establishing long term incentives that align the EMDs and the Company’s fund investors.

Rob Shafir, Chief Executive Officer of Sculptor Capital, said, “Our new name is a culmination of the strategic actions that we have taken to position the Company for long-term success. Our 23 EMDs are aligned, empowered and committed to achieving our goals, and our talented investment team continues to deliver excellent results through our distinct investment process which has been honed over 25 years.”

Jimmy Levin, Chief Investment Officer of Sculptor Capital, said, “We are excited by the investment opportunities presented in today’s dynamic environment and believe our team has never been stronger. The breadth and depth of our diverse platform provides us with unique perspectives across assets classes, enabling us to quickly identify opportunities and navigate changing market conditions.”

About Sculptor Capital

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital’s distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. As of September 1, 2019, Sculptor Capital had approximately $33.3 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Sculptor Capital’s website (www.sculptor.com).

Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contacts Elise King Jonathan Gasthalter +1-212-719-7381 Gasthalter & Co. investorrelations@sculptor.com +1-212-257-4170 jg@gasthalter.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events, its operations and its financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believe,” “expect,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “opportunity,” “comfortable,” “assume,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “achieve,” “see,” “think,” “position” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon historical information and on the Company’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this or other forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, estimates, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: global economic, business, market and geopolitical conditions; U.S. and foreign regulatory developments relating to, among other things, financial institutions and markets, government oversight, fiscal and tax policy; the outcome of third-party litigation involving the Company; the consequences of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act settlements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice; conditions impacting the alternative asset management industry; the Company’s ability to retain existing fund investor capital; the Company’s ability to successfully compete for fund investors, assets, professional talent and investment opportunities; the Company’s ability to retain its active executive managing directors, managing directors and other investment professionals; the Company’s successful formulation and execution of its business and growth strategies; the Company’s ability to appropriately manage conflicts of interest and tax and other regulatory factors relevant to the Company’s business; and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, investment performance, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s assumptions or estimates prove to be incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors are not and should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and risks that are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, dated March 15, 2019, as well as may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other SEC filings. There may be additional risks, uncertainties and factors that the Company does not currently view as material or that are not known. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any Company fund.



