Nuance Expands Open Architecture to Deliver More Flexible, Enterprise-Grade Conversational AI

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leader in conversational AI innovations, today announced the Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform will expand its open, cloud-agnostic framework, adding new Intelligent Engagement Services and broadening back-end integration capabilities – allowing organizations around the globe to leverage Nuance’s decades of experience building conversational AI technologies while modernizing the relationship between businesses and technology.



According to Forrester, Conversational AI allows brands to use natural language processing and machine learning-based tools to support both their customers and the agents who support their customers, and contact center application pros have numerous ways to acquire it1. With conversational interfaces growing in popularity but still a relatively nascent space, enterprises require solutions that are flexible, able to integrate with new and existing data streams and easily maintained for the ongoing enhancement of customer-facing applications.

Nuance has a proven history of effectively integrating its Intelligent Engagement Platform with complex systems, including for some of the world’s biggest consumer brands, global financial services organizations and leading telcos. By expanding its open architecture, Nuance can continue to meet organizations where they are and ensure deployments are driving true ROI by leveraging existing infrastructure and legacy investments and deploying however is most effective for a given customer’s business. Not only does it allow large organizations to better customize deployments to fit their dynamic needs, the expansion also lets smaller organizations more readily access the tried and true technology that has powered the Fortune 100’s most successful Conversational AI deployments to date.

The Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform now offers:

Access to conversational building blocks via microservices and APIs including: Conversational AI Services for Speech to Text, Natural Language Understanding, Text to Speech, and Dialog Management Messaging Services for automated and human-assisted customer engagement across channels Agent AI Services that empower agents and supervisors with relevant, real-time information Security and Biometrics Services for Authentication and Fraud Prevention

Enhanced back-end solution integration to third-party cognitive engines and data sources to augment Intelligent Engagement

Cloud-agnostic flexibility allowing organizations to deploy the same solutions across Nuance Hosted, Public Cloud or Private Cloud

“As pioneers of this industry and experts who have spent decades in the trenches making Conversational AI real for organizations around the globe, we know what it takes for enterprise-grade success,” said Robert Weideman, GM and EVP, Nuance Enterprise Division. “As the space continues to grow more complex, the future lies in solutions that are flexible and scalable. The best customer interactions will come from platforms that do not sit in a silo but rather build on the rich data an organization has across the business and from that deliver an experience that’s personalized and frictionless. By expanding the openness of our platform, we can continue to meet our customers where they are, giving them the visibility and control they want while still providing access to professional services.”

