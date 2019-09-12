Ogilvy Health’s Michael Zilligen Named One of the Most 100 Inspiring Leaders in Healthcare Marketing by PharmaVOICE

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), today announced Michael Zilligen, Market Access Practice Lead, has been named to the “PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in the Life Sciences Industry” list by premier healthcare communications trade publication PharmaVOICE.



Mr. Zilligen was selected for this year’s roster in the Change Agents category for his deep knowledge and expertise in the ever-evolving payer landscape.



Mr. Zilligen shared, “Making brands matter is a core focus of our agency, and this is more challenging than ever given the increased scrutiny on a brands value. I’m flattered by the recognition as a result of how we are helping our clients’ brands truly matter through new and innovative approaches about communicating real value.”



CEO, Andrew Schirmer said, “ ‘MZ’ to all of us―is a true changemaker as he has never stopped evolving his career, his role at the agency, and our payer/access practice. His ability to manage the complexities of this space while always providing the extra observation, insight or idea to our clients is invaluable to the agency and our client partners alike. It is nice to see him recognized as an inspirational leader in the industry.”



The PharmaVOICE 100, established in 2005 by PharmaVOICE magazine, is an annual list of individuals recognized for their inspirational contributions to the life sciences industry. The distinguished honorees are nominated by PharmaVOICE readers and are selected based on well-crafted and comprehensive testimonial essays describing how nominated individuals have motivated and effected positive change within the healthcare marketing industry.



All PharmaVOICE 100 recipients will be honored at tonight’s 5th Annual PharmaVOICE 100 Celebration event in New York City. For more information about the PharmaVOICE 100, please visit https://www.pharmavoice.com/pharmavoice-100/ .

