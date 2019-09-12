China's $4.9Bn Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2024 - Availability of Direct to Consumer (DTC) Tests Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Genetic Testing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Genetic Testing Market reached a value of US$ 1.82 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.64% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the China genetic testing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



This market is currently driven by a number of factors such as rising awareness regarding the benefits of genetic testing, availability of direct to consumer tests, and increasing incidences of genetic disorders.



Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the awareness levels regarding the benefits of genetic testing in China. Genetic testing provides various technologies that help in the early detection of various chronic diseases and ensures its treatment and prevention. Moreover, a rise in the availability of Direct to consumer tests (DTC) which has increased the convenience and accessibility of such tests is also creating a positive impact in the growth of the market.



In October, 2015, China announced that the iconic one-child policy had finally been replaced by a universal two-child policy. This is expected to increase the number of babies born each year and create a positive impact on the demand of the new born genetic testing segment.



Other major factors that are expected to drive this market include growing middle class, aging population, and expanding healthcare system.



Market Breakup by Test Type



Based on the test type, the market has been divided as prenatal testing, newborn testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, predictive or presymptomatic testing and others. Amongst these, prenatal testing represents the biggest segment.



Market Breakup by Disease



Based on the disease, the market has been segmented into cancer, down syndrome, thalassemia and others. Amongst these, cancer represents the biggest segment.



Market Breakup by Technology



Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into cytogenetic, biochemical and molecular. Biochemical currently represents the biggest segment.



Market Breakup by Service Provider



Based on the service provider, the market has been segmented into hospital based Laboratories, independent laboratories and specialty clinics. Amongst these, hospital based Laboratories has the largest share.



Market Breakup by Testing Sample



Based on the testing samples, the market has been divided into blood, saliva, hair and others.



Some of the major players include:



BGI

Shenzhen Huada Gene Technology Co Ltd.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

Daan Gene Co. Ltd.

WuXi NextCODE

Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

WuXi PharmaTech

Key Questions Answered



How has the China genetic testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the disease?

What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the testing sample?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the China genetic testing market?

What are the key provinces in the China genetic testing market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the China genetic testing market?

What is the structure of China genetic testing industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the China genetic testing market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 China Genetic Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Test Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Disease

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Service Provider

5.7 Market Breakup by Testing Sample

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Research and Development

5.10.2 Equipment's Procurement

5.10.3 Samples Collection

5.10.4 Genetic Testing

5.10.5 Data Analysis and Interpretation

5.10.6 Receiving Comprehensive

5.10.7 Clinical Report

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Test Type

6.1 Prenatal Testing

6.2 Carrier Testing

6.3 New Born Testing

6.4 Predictive/Presymptomatic Testing

6.5 Diagnostic Testing



7 Market Breakup by Disease

7.1 Cancer

7.2 Down Syndrome

7.3 Thalassemia

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Biochemical

8.2 Molecular

8.3 Cytogenetic



9 Market Breakup by Service Provider

9.1 Hospital Based Laboratories

9.2 Independent Laboratories

9.3 Specialty Clinics



10 Market Breakup by Testing Sample

10.1 Blood

10.2 Saliva

10.3 Hair

10.4 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 BGI

12.2 Shenzhen Huada Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3 Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

12.4 Daan Gene Co. Ltd.

12.5 WuXi NextCODE

12.6 Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

12.7 WuXi PharmaTech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioim1k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.