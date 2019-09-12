Global Automotive Lighting Market for ICE & EVs, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lighting Market for ICE & EVs by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Position (Front, Side, Rear, Interior), Application (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, CHMSL, Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading, Dome, Rear View Mirror), Adaptive Lighting & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive lighting market is estimated to be USD 18.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3%.



Rising disposable income and increasing sales of premium vehicles and SUVs to drive the growth of the automotive lighting market



The trend of improving illumination in premium vehicles & SUVs is driving the growth of the market. The increasing sales of these cars are expected to propel the growth of the market further. Moreover, consumers are paying more attention towards aesthetically appealing lights in a car which ultimately drive the demand for automotive lighting. Furthermore, the rising sales of electrified, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.



Passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period



Automotive lightings are used mostly used in passenger vehicles where the customer is aware of the benefits of adaptive headlights and is ready to invest. Moreover, advancing technology catering to this vehicle segment coupled with quick consumer adaptability for these modules is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



LED technology lighting expected to be the fastest-growing segment



The LED technology is expected to be the fastest-growing market as it provides aesthetically appealing looks to the vehicle. Moreover, this lighting technology offers better visibility to both the driver and the oncoming car from the opposite direction in comparison to the other technologies like halogen and xenon.



The Asia Pacific is the largest market for the automotive lighting market, followed by North America



The Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the new car sales volume over the past few years, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. High disposable income of consumer and quick adoption of advancing technology, especially in vehicles, is expected to drive the demand for automotive lighting. Given below are a few key reasons driving the market for automotive lightings:

Production of the SUV segment in India grew from 0.65 million units in 2016 to 0.97 million units in 2018, and the growth is expected to continue in the near future

Production of the luxury segment (D and E) in China grew from 2.5 million in 2016 to 3.4 million units in 2018

Moreover, production of the luxury SUV segment (SUV C and SUV D) increased from 2.31 million units in 2016 to 2.81 million units in 2018

Many new models in the US that started offering LED headlights are Cadillac XT4, Honda Insight, Honda Passport, Opel Ampera-e, and BMW X7, among others.



The key players automotive lighting market are are Hella (Germany), Marelli (Italy), Osram (Germany), Valeo (France), Continental (Germany), Philips (Netherlands), Bosch (Germany), Varroc (India), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Koito (Japan), Denso (Japan), North American Lighting (US), Renesas (Japan), Lumax (India), Aptiv (Netherlands), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Lear Corporation (US), Keboda (China), NXP (Netherlands), Gentex (US), FlexNGate (US), Federal-Mogul (US), Stanley Electric (Japan), Ichikoh (Japan) and Zizala (Austria).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive lighting market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Lighting Market

4.2 Automotive Lighting Market in the Asia Pacific, By Technology and Country

4.3 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology

4.4 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market

4.6 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Country

4.7 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Position



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Lighting Regulations for Better Visibility and Safety

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Adaptive Lighting

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of LED Lights

5.2.2.2 Low Penetration of Advanced Lighting in Hatchback, Compact Sedan, and Entry-Level Suv

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Partnership Between Automotive OEMs and Lighting System Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Evolution of New Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Increase in Competition From Local Companies Offering Counterfeit/Retrofit Solutions

5.2.4.3 Less Penetration of Advanced Lighting in Commercial Vehicle Segment



6 Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Halogen

6.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Halogen Lighting Market

6.3 LED

6.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Largest LED Market

6.4 Xenon

6.4.1 Xenon has the Lowest Market Share of All Technologies



7 Automotive Lighting Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Exterior Lighting Market, By Application

7.2.1 Headlights

7.2.2 Fog Lights

7.2.3 Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

7.2.4 Taillights

7.2.5 Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

7.2.6 Sidelights

7.3 Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.3.1 Dashboard

7.3.2 Glove Box

7.3.3 Reading Lights

7.3.4 Dome Lights

7.4 Passenger Car Lighting Market, By Position

7.5 Passenger Car Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.5.1 Passenger Car Dashboard

7.5.2 Passenger Car Glove Box

7.5.3 Passenger Car Reading Light

7.5.4 Passenger Car Dome Light

7.6 Passenger Car Exterior Lighting Market, By Application

7.6.1 Passenger Car Headlight

7.6.2 Passenger Car Fog Light

7.6.3 Passenger Car Daytime Running Light

7.6.4 Passenger Car Taillight

7.6.5 Passenger Car Sidelight

7.6.6 Passenger Car Centre High-Mount Stop Light

7.7 Light Commercial Vehicle Lighting Market, By Position

7.8 Light Commercial Vehicle Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.8.1 Light Commercial Vehicle Dashboard

7.8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle Glove Box

7.8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle Dome Light

7.9 Light Commercial Vehicle Exterior Lighting Market, By Application

7.9.1 Light Commercial Vehicle Headlight

7.9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle Fog Light

7.9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle Daytime Running Light

7.9.4 Light Commercial Vehicle Taillight

7.9.5 Light Commercial Vehicle Sidelight

7.9.6 Light Commercial Vehicle Centre High-Mount Stop Light



8 Automotive Lighting Market, By Adaptive Lighting

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Front Adaptive Lighting

8.2.1 Auto On/Off

8.2.2 Bending/Cornering Lights

8.2.3 High Beam Assist

8.2.4 Headlight Leveling

8.3 Rear Adaptive Lighting

8.4 Ambient Lighting



9 Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Passenger Car Lighting Market

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.3.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lcv Lighting

9.4 Truck

9.4.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Lead the Automotive Lighting Market for Truck

9.5 Bus

9.5.1 Buses Have the Lowest Market Share of All Vehicle Types



10 Automotive Lighting Market for Electric Vehicles, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Halogen

10.2.1 Halogen has the Second Largest Market Share

10.3 LED

10.3.1 LED Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

10.4 Xenon

10.4.1 Xenon Market is Decreasing



11 Automotive Lighting Market for Electric Vehicles, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Exterior Lighting

11.2.1 Headlight

11.2.2 Fog Light

11.2.3 Daytime Running Light

11.2.4 Taillight

11.2.5 Sidelight

11.2.6 Center High Mount Stop Light

11.3 Interior Lighting

11.3.1 Dashboard Light

11.3.2 Glove Box Light

11.3.3 Reading Light

11.3.4 Dome Light



12 Automotive Lighting Market for Two-Wheeler, By Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Halogen

12.2.1 Halogen has the Largest Market Share of Two-Wheeler

12.3 LED

12.3.1 LED Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

12.4 Xenon

12.4.1 Xenon has the Lowest Market Share for Two-Wheeler



13 Automotive Lighting Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Industry Insights

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.2.2 Japan

13.2.2.1 LED is the Fastest Growing Market

13.2.3 South Korea

13.2.3.1 LED is the Fastest Growing Market

13.2.4 Thailand

13.2.4.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.2.5 India

13.2.5.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 France

13.3.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.3.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.3.4 Russia

13.3.4.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.3.6 UK

13.3.6.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.4 North America

13.4.1 US

13.4.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.4.2 Canada

13.4.2.1 LED is the Largest Market

13.4.3 Mexico

13.4.3.1 LED is the Largest Market

13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market

13.5.2 South Africa

13.5.2.1 Halogen is the Largest Market



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Automotive Lighting Market: Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Terminology

14.3.2 Automotive Lighting System Manufacturers

14.3.2.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2.2 Innovators

14.3.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Business Strategy Excellence

14.3.5 Automotive Lighting Source Manufacturers

14.3.5.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.5.2 Innovators

14.3.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.5.4 Emerging Companies

14.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 New Product Launches/New Product Developments

14.4.2 Supply Contract/ Partnerships/Joint Ventures/ Collaborations

14.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.4.4 Expansions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

15.2 Valeo S.A.

15.3 Osram GmbH

15.4 Continental AG

15.5 Hyundai Mobis

15.6 Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

15.7 Magneti Marelli

15.8 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

15.9 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

15.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.12 Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

15.13 Nxp Semiconductors

15.14 Aptiv PLC

15.15 Grupo Antolin

15.16 Federal-Mogul Corporation

15.17 Lear Corporation

15.18 Gentex Corporation

15.19 Flex-N-Gate

15.20 North American Lighting

15.21 Denso Corporation

15.22 Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.23 Keboda

15.24 Varroc

15.25 Lumax Industries



16 Recommendations

16.1 India and China are High Priority Markets for Automotive Lighting Suppliers

16.2 Companies Can Emphasize on LED Technology for Automotive Lighting Applications

16.3 Conclusion



