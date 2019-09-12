Global Automotive Lighting Market for ICE & EVs, 2019-2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lighting Market for ICE & EVs by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Position (Front, Side, Rear, Interior), Application (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, CHMSL, Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading, Dome, Rear View Mirror), Adaptive Lighting & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive lighting market is estimated to be USD 18.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3%.
Rising disposable income and increasing sales of premium vehicles and SUVs to drive the growth of the automotive lighting market
The trend of improving illumination in premium vehicles & SUVs is driving the growth of the market. The increasing sales of these cars are expected to propel the growth of the market further. Moreover, consumers are paying more attention towards aesthetically appealing lights in a car which ultimately drive the demand for automotive lighting. Furthermore, the rising sales of electrified, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.
Passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
Automotive lightings are used mostly used in passenger vehicles where the customer is aware of the benefits of adaptive headlights and is ready to invest. Moreover, advancing technology catering to this vehicle segment coupled with quick consumer adaptability for these modules is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
LED technology lighting expected to be the fastest-growing segment
The LED technology is expected to be the fastest-growing market as it provides aesthetically appealing looks to the vehicle. Moreover, this lighting technology offers better visibility to both the driver and the oncoming car from the opposite direction in comparison to the other technologies like halogen and xenon.
The Asia Pacific is the largest market for the automotive lighting market, followed by North America
The Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the new car sales volume over the past few years, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. High disposable income of consumer and quick adoption of advancing technology, especially in vehicles, is expected to drive the demand for automotive lighting. Given below are a few key reasons driving the market for automotive lightings:
- Production of the SUV segment in India grew from 0.65 million units in 2016 to 0.97 million units in 2018, and the growth is expected to continue in the near future
- Production of the luxury segment (D and E) in China grew from 2.5 million in 2016 to 3.4 million units in 2018
- Moreover, production of the luxury SUV segment (SUV C and SUV D) increased from 2.31 million units in 2016 to 2.81 million units in 2018
Many new models in the US that started offering LED headlights are Cadillac XT4, Honda Insight, Honda Passport, Opel Ampera-e, and BMW X7, among others.
The key players automotive lighting market are are Hella (Germany), Marelli (Italy), Osram (Germany), Valeo (France), Continental (Germany), Philips (Netherlands), Bosch (Germany), Varroc (India), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Koito (Japan), Denso (Japan), North American Lighting (US), Renesas (Japan), Lumax (India), Aptiv (Netherlands), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Lear Corporation (US), Keboda (China), NXP (Netherlands), Gentex (US), FlexNGate (US), Federal-Mogul (US), Stanley Electric (Japan), Ichikoh (Japan) and Zizala (Austria).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive lighting market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Lighting Market
4.2 Automotive Lighting Market in the Asia Pacific, By Technology and Country
4.3 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology
4.4 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type
4.5 Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market
4.6 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Country
4.7 Global Automotive Lighting Market, By Position
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Lighting Regulations for Better Visibility and Safety
5.2.1.3 High Demand for Adaptive Lighting
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of LED Lights
5.2.2.2 Low Penetration of Advanced Lighting in Hatchback, Compact Sedan, and Entry-Level Suv
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Partnership Between Automotive OEMs and Lighting System Manufacturers
5.2.3.2 Evolution of New Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices
5.2.4.2 Increase in Competition From Local Companies Offering Counterfeit/Retrofit Solutions
5.2.4.3 Less Penetration of Advanced Lighting in Commercial Vehicle Segment
6 Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Halogen
6.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Halogen Lighting Market
6.3 LED
6.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Largest LED Market
6.4 Xenon
6.4.1 Xenon has the Lowest Market Share of All Technologies
7 Automotive Lighting Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Exterior Lighting Market, By Application
7.2.1 Headlights
7.2.2 Fog Lights
7.2.3 Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
7.2.4 Taillights
7.2.5 Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)
7.2.6 Sidelights
7.3 Interior Lighting Market, By Application
7.3.1 Dashboard
7.3.2 Glove Box
7.3.3 Reading Lights
7.3.4 Dome Lights
7.4 Passenger Car Lighting Market, By Position
7.5 Passenger Car Interior Lighting Market, By Application
7.5.1 Passenger Car Dashboard
7.5.2 Passenger Car Glove Box
7.5.3 Passenger Car Reading Light
7.5.4 Passenger Car Dome Light
7.6 Passenger Car Exterior Lighting Market, By Application
7.6.1 Passenger Car Headlight
7.6.2 Passenger Car Fog Light
7.6.3 Passenger Car Daytime Running Light
7.6.4 Passenger Car Taillight
7.6.5 Passenger Car Sidelight
7.6.6 Passenger Car Centre High-Mount Stop Light
7.7 Light Commercial Vehicle Lighting Market, By Position
7.8 Light Commercial Vehicle Interior Lighting Market, By Application
7.8.1 Light Commercial Vehicle Dashboard
7.8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle Glove Box
7.8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle Dome Light
7.9 Light Commercial Vehicle Exterior Lighting Market, By Application
7.9.1 Light Commercial Vehicle Headlight
7.9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle Fog Light
7.9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle Daytime Running Light
7.9.4 Light Commercial Vehicle Taillight
7.9.5 Light Commercial Vehicle Sidelight
7.9.6 Light Commercial Vehicle Centre High-Mount Stop Light
8 Automotive Lighting Market, By Adaptive Lighting
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Front Adaptive Lighting
8.2.1 Auto On/Off
8.2.2 Bending/Cornering Lights
8.2.3 High Beam Assist
8.2.4 Headlight Leveling
8.3 Rear Adaptive Lighting
8.4 Ambient Lighting
9 Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Car
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Passenger Car Lighting Market
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
9.3.1 North America is the Largest Market for Lcv Lighting
9.4 Truck
9.4.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Lead the Automotive Lighting Market for Truck
9.5 Bus
9.5.1 Buses Have the Lowest Market Share of All Vehicle Types
10 Automotive Lighting Market for Electric Vehicles, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Halogen
10.2.1 Halogen has the Second Largest Market Share
10.3 LED
10.3.1 LED Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
10.4 Xenon
10.4.1 Xenon Market is Decreasing
11 Automotive Lighting Market for Electric Vehicles, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Exterior Lighting
11.2.1 Headlight
11.2.2 Fog Light
11.2.3 Daytime Running Light
11.2.4 Taillight
11.2.5 Sidelight
11.2.6 Center High Mount Stop Light
11.3 Interior Lighting
11.3.1 Dashboard Light
11.3.2 Glove Box Light
11.3.3 Reading Light
11.3.4 Dome Light
12 Automotive Lighting Market for Two-Wheeler, By Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Halogen
12.2.1 Halogen has the Largest Market Share of Two-Wheeler
12.3 LED
12.3.1 LED Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
12.4 Xenon
12.4.1 Xenon has the Lowest Market Share for Two-Wheeler
13 Automotive Lighting Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Industry Insights
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.2.2 Japan
13.2.2.1 LED is the Fastest Growing Market
13.2.3 South Korea
13.2.3.1 LED is the Fastest Growing Market
13.2.4 Thailand
13.2.4.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.2.5 India
13.2.5.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 France
13.3.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.2.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.3.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.3.4 Russia
13.3.4.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.5.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.3.6 UK
13.3.6.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.4 North America
13.4.1 US
13.4.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.4.2 Canada
13.4.2.1 LED is the Largest Market
13.4.3 Mexico
13.4.3.1 LED is the Largest Market
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.1.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
13.5.2 South Africa
13.5.2.1 Halogen is the Largest Market
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Automotive Lighting Market: Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Terminology
14.3.2 Automotive Lighting System Manufacturers
14.3.2.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2.2 Innovators
14.3.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.2.4 Emerging Companies
14.3.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Business Strategy Excellence
14.3.5 Automotive Lighting Source Manufacturers
14.3.5.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.5.2 Innovators
14.3.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.5.4 Emerging Companies
14.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence
14.4 Competitive Scenario
14.4.1 New Product Launches/New Product Developments
14.4.2 Supply Contract/ Partnerships/Joint Ventures/ Collaborations
14.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.4.4 Expansions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
15.2 Valeo S.A.
15.3 Osram GmbH
15.4 Continental AG
15.5 Hyundai Mobis
15.6 Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
15.7 Magneti Marelli
15.8 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
15.9 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
15.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.12 Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH
15.13 Nxp Semiconductors
15.14 Aptiv PLC
15.15 Grupo Antolin
15.16 Federal-Mogul Corporation
15.17 Lear Corporation
15.18 Gentex Corporation
15.19 Flex-N-Gate
15.20 North American Lighting
15.21 Denso Corporation
15.22 Renesas Electronics Corporation
15.23 Keboda
15.24 Varroc
15.25 Lumax Industries
16 Recommendations
16.1 India and China are High Priority Markets for Automotive Lighting Suppliers
16.2 Companies Can Emphasize on LED Technology for Automotive Lighting Applications
16.3 Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apsokl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.