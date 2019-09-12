INFINITI QX80 Wins 2019 AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INFINITI QX80 has received the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award in the Luxury SUV segment from AutoPacific, the automotive research and consulting firm. The Ideal Vehicle Awards (IVA) recognize vehicles that exceed owners’ expectations, based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of new vehicles across all major manufacturers.

“Winning the Ideal Vehicle Award shows that our planners, designers and engineers understand what buyers want and have provided a product closely targeted to those needs and desires,” said Jeff Pope , Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas. “It is no surprise that the QX80, with its comfortable interior and luxury features throughout, was ranked so highly by its owners.”

The 2019 IVAs are based on scores developed using results from AutoPacific’s National New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey, where respondents rate 14 vehicle attributes concerning their desire for change. The INFINITI QX80 scored 1093 out of a possible 1400, beating out competitor SUVs like the Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX and GX, and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

The 2019 QX80 continues the bold interpretation of INFINITI’s Powerful Elegance design language with unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements. Designed to provide a sense of inclusive luxury for drivers and passengers alike, INFINITI’s flagship SUV boasts a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a handcrafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies. The QX80’s roominess makes it capable of transporting up to eight adults and their belongings comfortably.

The QX80 also offers a rear entertainment system featuring large, high-resolution screens that provide the interface for connectivity and entertainment devices. The QX80 is the total package with available technologies such as: Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Backup Collision Intervention and Hydraulic Body Motion Control.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., with representation in markets around the world, will electrify its portfolio in the next three years. The INFINITI brand, launched in 1989, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

2019 INFINITI QX80 The 2019 INFINITI QX80 introduces a modern interpretation of upscale luxury, pairing a high quality, hand-crafted interior with refined driving dynamics. The 2019 QX80 LIMITED exterior features include specially designed dark machine-finished 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels; satin chrome exterior trim, roof rails and crossbars; and unique front and rear bumper lower treatment. The QX80 is available in five exterior colors, including a new LIMITED-exclusive Anthracite Gray.



