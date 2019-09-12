Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights Recent Innovations and Clinical Data at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Company to Showcase CARTIVA® Synthetic Cartilage Implant, PROstep™ Minimally Invasive Surgery System, Total Ankle Continuum of Care and AUGMENT® Injectable Bone Graft



Company Completes Enrollment in UK-based Post-Market INFINITY™ Total Ankle System

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) announced it will highlight new innovations at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 2019 Annual Meeting taking place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, from September 12-15, 2019. Wright will feature its full range of lower extremities and biologic solutions at exhibit booth #133, including the Cartiva® synthetic cartilage implant, PROstep™ minimally invasive surgery system, Total Ankle continuum of care and AUGMENT® Injectable bone graft.

Wright Medical also recently completed enrollment in its UK-based post-market INFINITY™ Total Ankle Replacement follow-up study. With 500 patients enrolled across 12 sites in the UK, this marks one of the largest total ankle replacement studies ever conducted. The multicenter, prospective study will evaluate 10-year implant survivorship and outcomes associated with the INFINITY Total Ankle System. Study investigators include 20 non-inventor surgeons led by Mr. David Townshend, MBBS FRCS (Orth), Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Northumbria NHS Healthcare Trust, UK.

Robert Palmisano, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We have continued to expand our best-in-class foot and ankle product portfolio to meet the needs of orthopaedic surgeons and patients and further enhance our leadership position in the fast-growing lower extremities and biologics markets. At this year’s AOFAS meeting, a number of presentations and posters will highlight the growing body of compelling clinical evidence for our market leading lower extremities product portfolio, including the Cartiva synthetic cartilage implant, our total ankle replacement product portfolio and AUGMENT bone graft.”

Palmisano continued, “Completing enrollment in our UK post-market INFINITY study is an important milestone for total ankle replacement and represents our ongoing commitment to surgeons and their patients. The data collected by this study will drive the continued evolution of treatment options that improve quality of life for patients suffering from end-stage ankle arthritis. We are especially proud that one poster presentation demonstrated a significant reduction and cessation in post-operative opioid consumption using Wright’s PROstep minimally-invasive surgery products and was recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Roger A. Mann Award, which is given in recognition of the outstanding clinical paper presented at the AOFAS Annual Meeting.”

Wright will feature its full range of lower extremities and biologic solutions at exhibit booth #133, including the following products:

CARTIVA® Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) – As the first new articulating surface material to receive U.S. Premarket Approval (PMA) by the FDA in 18 years, the CARTIVA SCI is indicated for treating arthritis at the base of the great toe and the only product of its kind backed by Level 1 clinical evidence. Unlike fusion, Cartiva reduces joint pain without sacrificing the foot’s natural movement and retains mobility and range of motion. More information on the CARTIVA SCI can be found at www.cartiva.net .

PROstep™ Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) System – Specifically designed for foot and ankle surgery, the PROstep system provides a minimally invasive, procedurally integrated solution that features specifically designed implants and instrumentation for percutaneous surgery of the foot. The PROstep System can be used to treat a variety of forefoot and hindfoot pathologies, including one of the most common, Hallux Valgus, commonly known as bunions, a painful foot deformity that is prevalent in approximately 23% in adults aged 18-65 years and 35.7% in elderly people aged over 65 yearsi. Compared to a traditional open surgery, the PROstep System has been shown to get patients back on their feet faster, with less pain and an improved cosmetic result. More information on PROstep can be found at www.ProstepMIS.com .

AUGMENT® Injectable Bone Graft – AUGMENT Injectable is the first clinically proven injectable protein therapeutic to come to the U.S. orthopaedic market offering an alternative to autograft in ankle and/or hindfoot fusion procedures, which translates into an estimated market opportunity of approximately $300 million in the U.S. The launch of AUGMENT Injectable provides foot and ankle surgeons in the U.S. with a safe and effective alternative to autograft that includes significantly improved handling characteristics to enable easier and more precise delivery to the fusion site, while eliminating the need for autograft and the associated morbidities of autograft harvest. More information on AUGMENT can be found at www.augmentbonegraft.com .

Total Ankle Continuum of Care – Comprised of Wright’s INBONE™ and INFINITY™ Total Ankle Systems, the INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System and PROPHECY™ Preoperative Navigation System, this comprehensive product portfolio is the surgeons #1 choice for primary and revision ankle arthroplasty. The INFINITY total ankle system combines a low-profile tibial implant design with a resurfacing talar component designed for full fluoroscopic visualization to ensure proper implant seating. The INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System is the first and only system developed specifically for total ankle revision arthroplasty and is now available with preoperative planning. The PROPHECY Preoperative Navigation System is the first and only preoperative navigation for total arthroplasty, combining computer imaging and the patient’s own CT scan data to create patient-specific alignment guides for use during the surgical operation. More information on Wright’s total ankle products can be found at www.myankle.com/ .

