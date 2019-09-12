2019 Global Diamond Mining Market Opportunities And Strategies Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Diamond Mining Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diamond mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $577.39 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the diamond mining market is due to increasing population in developing countries such as China and India owing to rise in disposable income, increased demand and availability of credit. However, the market for diamond mining is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as interest rate increases, workforce issues and safety.

The diamond mining market consists of sales of diamonds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine diamonds of different carats. Industrial diamonds are mostly used in cutting, grinding, drilling, and polishing procedures.

The global diamond mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The diamond mining market is segmented into jewelry making and industrial applications.

By Geography - The global diamond mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Africa diamond mining market accounts the largest share in the global diamond mining market.

Trends In The Diamond Mining Market

Companies engaged in diamond mining industry are using latest technologies like 3D printing to increase efficiency in their operations in the global diamond mining market.

Potential Opportunities In The Diamond Mining Market

With increase in disposable income, improved earning capacity, emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global diamond mining market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the Diamond Mining market include Rockwell Diamonds, Anglo American Plc, Gem Diamonds, Petra Diamonds and Lucara.

