Global Lighting Fixtures Trade Report, 2012 to 2022 - Production & Consumption, Trends, and Opportunities

The twenty-third edition of the research World Trade of Lighting Fixtures is the result of official trade data; analysis of the author's databases for lighting fixtures in Europe and worldwide; official documents concerning macroeconomic trends and sector performances for the last two years.



The report provides an overview of the world trade of lighting fixtures, with statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports) at a worldwide level and data on the lighting fixtures markets of 70 countries selected according to their contribution to the international trade of lighting fixtures.



The report identifies the opportunities on the global lighting fixtures market and is a helpful tool for lighting fixtures exporters as it contains a rich collection of key country data, allowing comparisons among specific interest areas.



The world production, consumption, imports and exports of lighting fixtures are broken down by geographical area. Market data are provided both for the lighting fixtures sector as a whole and for the two core segments: Residential lighting and Technical lighting.



International trade statistics (imports and exports) 2012-2017 and projection for 2018 are given at country-level both for lighting fixtures and lamps, highlighting the major exporting and importing countries and providing main destination countries of exports and main origin countries of imports. The report also analyses trade balance data, covering the years 2012-2017.



Data are provided both in US$ and EUR.



Data are also available in a country format. They include production, consumption and trade figures for the year 2017. Historical series (2012-2017) on lighting fixtures exports and imports, the origin of imports and destinations of exports, by country and by geographical area. International trade data of lamps, 2012-2017, with 2017 exports and imports breakdown by traditional source and LED. Economic indicators (population, area, GNP, household consumption expenditure) in 2017 and forecasts up to 2022. Country rankings to place all statistics in a broad worldwide context and allowing comparisons among specific interest areas.



Highlights



The world trade of lighting fixtures can be estimated in around US$ 45 billion in exports and US$ 41 billion of imports for the year 2017. Compared to the previous year, the world trade registered modest results: a slight contraction of -0.4% for lighting fixtures exports and an increase of 2.7% for imports.

On the other hand, during 2017 the value of the world trade of lamps registered a massive increase of 44%, as exports grew by 45.6%, imports by 42.1%. Such a result can be mostly attributable to a change in the code system of the United Nations Comtrade database.

Starting from the year 2017, they have introduced the code 85.39.50 that includes Lamps; light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, which is very likely to be the main source of such an increase.

In 2017, the largest importing countries for lighting fixtures are, in descending order, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and the Netherlands; the major exporters are China, Germany, Italy (that surpassed Mexico and the USA), the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

As for lighting fixtures, also for lamps, China is the main exporter and the United States are the main importer. Germany and Poland are respectively second and third largest world exporters of lamps; Germany and China the second and third importers. China, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, and Poland all reported trade surplus in 2017.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Part I: The World Market for Lighting Fixtures



Production and consumption:



General lighting in 70 countries. Activity trend 2012-2017. Lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps

World production and consumption of lighting fixtures: breakdown by country

Production and consumption of lighting fixtures in comparison with macro indicators by country

Consumption of lighting fixtures, 2012-2017 estimated data and 2018-2022 forecasts

Real growth in GDP, 2012-2022: focus on 70 countries

Production and consumption of residential and technical lighting: focus on 70 countries, 2017



World Trade of Lighting Fixtures



World trade of lighting fixtures, 2012-2017 estimated data and 2018 preliminary data

Six major importing/exporting countries of lighting fixtures. Imports/Exports, 2012-2017

Main origins/destinations of imports/exports for the six major importing countries, 2017

Percentage point contribution to the 2017/16 trend of the main origins/destinations of imports/exports for the six major importing/exporting countries of lighting fixtures, 2017

Imports and export of lighting fixtures, 2012-2017: focus on 70 countries

Trade balance for lighting fixtures 2012-2017: focus on 70 countries



Lighting Fixtures and Lamps



World trade of lamps, 2012-2017 estimated data and 2018 preliminary data

Six major importing/exporting countries of lamps. Imports/Exports, 2012-2017

Main origins/destinations of imports/exports for the six major importing countries, 2017

Percentage point contribution to the 2017/16 trend of the main origins/destinations of imports/exports for the six major importing/exporting countries of lamps, 2017

Imports and export of lamps, 2012-2017: focus on 70 countries

Trade balance for lamps 2012-2017: focus on 70 countries



Part II: Country Tables



For each of the 70 countries considered:



Statistical data of production, exports, imports and consumption for the lighting fixtures sector in 2017. Export/production, import/consumption, production/GNP ratios and per capita consumption figures. Economic indicators: Population, Area, GNP, Per capita GNP, Household consumption expenditure, GNP and Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity. Real growth of population, GNP, private consumption, and inflation, 2018-2022. Exports and imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area, 2012-2017. Exports and imports of lamps, 2012-2017. Exports and imports breakdown by conventional lamps and LED lamps.

