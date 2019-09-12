Global Event Management Software Market Report 2019-2024 - Growing Use of Social Media for Event Marketing Drives the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Event Management Software Market by Component (Software (Event Registration and Ticketing Software, Event Planning Software, Event Marketing Software) and Service), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Event Management Software Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 11.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.



Growing demand for event automation and an increasing focus on gaining actionable business insights from events are driving the growth of event management software market



This market is driven by the growing need for software to plan, manage, and automate the activities associated with events throughout its lifecycle. On the other hand, the integration issues of the software in the existing system or software packages of an organization is one of the major restraints for the event management software market.



Event management software is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period



The event management software refers to a wide range of software products used in the management of trade exhibitions, conferences, and events. It helps enhance the quality of events and provides enhanced visibility for event organizers.

Managing events require many hours of hard work of the existing resources; therefore, to streamline the planning, scheduling, and event marketing processes, various organizations are opting for the event management software, which helps them in facilitating reliable and outstanding services to the attendees and customers at a lower cost.

The event management software segment is divided further into venue management software, event registration & ticketing software, event planning software, event marketing software, analytics & reporting software, and others (mobile apps, content management, booking and billing, resource scheduling, visitor management, and catering).



On-premises deployment is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period



The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the event management software on the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility. On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee, along with a service agreement. Furthermore, deployment of this solution requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only for large organizations. Hence, SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between the hosted and on-premises solutions.

In spite of advantages, such as control over the system and data, and dedicated staff for maintenance and support, the on-premises deployment type has various drawbacks, which include high deployment costs and good infrastructure requirements that are not always possible for every organization. The growth of the on-premises deployment type is expected to be affected by the rapid development of cloud computing solutions.



North America is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period



North America consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada. This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its strong financial position allows it to invest heavily to adopt the latest and leading tools & technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region gain a competitive edge.



North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. The factors expected to be driving the growth of the event management software market in North America are the stable economy, technological enhancements, and advanced infrastructure costs. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions and has a favorable market for event management software and service vendors. India, China, Australia, and Japan are significant contributors to the event management software market growth in APAC.



Competitive Landscape



The event management software ecosystem comprises major vendors, such as ACTIVE Network (US), Arlo (New Zealand), Attendify (US), Aventri (US), Bizzabo (US), Certain (US), Cvent (US), EventBank (US), EventBooking (US), Eventbrite (US), EventGeek (US), EventMobi (Canada), EventPro (Canada), eventuosity (US), Eventzilla (US), Gather Technologies (US), Hubb (US), Hubilo (India), Meeting Evolution (US), Regpack (US), SignUpGenius (US), Social Tables (US), Ungerboeck Software (US), Whova (US), XING Events (Germany), and RainFocus (US).



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the event management software market, with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the event management software market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, end-user, and region.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report on the global event management software market will help leaders/new entrants in the market in the following ways:

The report segments the event management software market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and sub-segments. The market numbers are split further across various industry verticals and regions.

The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders in better understanding the competitors and gaining more insights to position their businesses better. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of 26 major vendors in this market. In this section, market internals have been provided, that can put them ahead of the competitors.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Event Management Software Market

4.2 Market By Service

4.3 Market By End User

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Event Automation Among Marketers

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand to Capture Actionable Business Insights From Events

5.2.1.3 Growing use of Social Media for Event Marketing

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Data Analytics Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Integrating Event Management Software With Business Systems

5.2.2.2 High Initial Cost Associated With Event Management Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Gamification of Events to Engage Audience

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Augmented and Virtual Reality

5.2.3.3 Use of AI and Machine Learning in Event Management

5.2.3.4 IoT as a Facilitator in Event Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Wide Gap Between Organizers' Offerings and Attendees' Needs

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Event Management Software

5.3 Event Management Software: use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case #1

5.3.2 Use Case #2

5.3.3 Use Case #3

5.3.4 Use Case #4

5.3.5 Use Case #5

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.4.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

5.4.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.3 Smart Displays

5.4.4 Wearable Technology

5.4.5 Internet of Things

5.4.6 Radio Frequency Identification



6 Event Management Software Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Event Management Software to Streamline Planning, Scheduling, and Event Marketing Processes of Various Organizations and Facilitate Reliable and Outstanding Services to Attendees and Customers at a Lower Cost

6.2.2 Event Planning Software

6.2.3 Venue Management Software

6.2.4 Event Registration and Ticketing Software

6.2.5 Event Marketing Software

6.2.6 Analytics and Reporting Software

6.2.7 Onsite Technology

6.2.8 Content Management Software

6.2.9 Visitor Management Software

6.2.10 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Consulting Services Help Organizations in Understanding the Capabilities of Various Software and Deciding How to Implement a Particular Software

6.3.1.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.1.2.1 Deployment and Integration Services Help Reduce the Complexities in Configuring the Software in the Existing System

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Enhance the Product Knowledge Base By Receiving Feedbacks Through Interviews and Surveys

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 MSPS Help to Reduce the Cost of the Network Infrastructure Maintenance and Enable Organizations to Concentrate on Their Core Businesses



7 Event Management Software Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud Services Help in Reducing the Overall Costs While Providing Highly Flexible and Scalable Access to Event Management Solutions Through the Hosted It Infrastructure of the CSPS

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Higher Adoption of On-Premises Deployment Type Due to the Security and Privacy Concerns in the Cloud Deployment Type



8 Event Management Software Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 SMES Preferring the Cloud Deployment Type to Reduce Their It Infrastructure Cost and Focus on Their Core Activities

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Surge in Scalable Products and Addition of New Features for Organizing Events to Increase Their Demand Among Large Enterprises



9 Event Management Software Market By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Event Organizers and Planners

9.2.1 Event Organizers and Planners to Help Organizers in the Management of the Complete Event Life Cycles

9.3 Corporate

9.3.1 Event Management Software Helps Corporates Control the Chaos and Simplify Their Event Tasks

9.4 Government

9.4.1 Event Management Software for the Government Segment Includes a Robust Software That Serves Thousands of Users and Handles Events 24/7, With Deep Insights Into Online Reporting and Analysis

9.5 Education

9.5.1 Event Management Software for the Education Industry Helps Streamline the Events and Optimize the use of Classrooms and Venue Operations

9.6 Others



10 Event Management Software Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Venture Capital Firms are Looking Forward to Investing in New and Innovative Event Technology Firms in the United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Canada Being an Education Hub With Various Universities and Colleges to Provide Opportunities for Event Management Professionals

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Growth Opportunity for the Event Management Software Market in the UK Due to the Country Being a World Leader in Outdoor Activities and Events

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 BFSI, Healthcare, Chemical, Trading and Services, and Automobile are Expected to be Major Contributors to the Growth of the Event Management Software Market in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Offers Highly Advanced Infrastructure and Amenities to Event Organizers

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Increasing Investment in the Hospitality Sector to Provide Opportunity for Event Organizers in China

10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Encouraging the Adoption of Event Management in Australia and New Zealand

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Offers Advanced Infrastructure With Modern Facilities, Sophisticated Hotels, and Government Support for the Event Industry

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.2.1 UAE Offering World-Class Infrastructure Facilities and Sustained Investments to Help Efficiently Conduct International Events

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 South Africa is Attracting Various Enterprises and Event Stakeholders, Including Meeting Planners and Delegates Across the Globe

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Large Investments for Constructing Convention Centers and Hotels Would Boost the Business Tourism and Event Industry in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Mexico Offering Various Competitive Advantages, Such as Excellent Connectivity, Competitive Pricing of Hotels, World-Class Convention Centers, and Matured Supply Chain, to Event Organizers

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.3 Innovators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ACTIVE Network

12.2 Aventri

12.3 Cvent

12.4 Eventbrite

12.5 XING Events

12.6 Arlo

12.7 Attendify

12.8 RainFocus

12.9 Bizzabo

12.10 Certain

12.11 EventBank

12.12 EventBooking

12.13 EventGeek

12.14 EventMobi

12.15 Gather Technologies

12.16 Hubb

12.17 Meeting Evolution

12.18 Regpack

12.19 SignUpGenius

12.20 Ungerboeck Software

12.21 Whova

12.22 EventPro

12.23 Eventuosity

12.24 Eventzilla

12.25 Hubilo



