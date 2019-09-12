Food and Drink Federation response to the publication of the Government's Yellowhammer Report
12 September 2019
Food and Drink Federation response to the publication of the Government's Yellowhammer Report
Good morning,
FDF has issued the following press notice:
In response to the publication of the Government's Yellowhammer Report, Food and Drink Federation Chief Executive Ian Wright CBE said:
“It is as the Food and Drink Federation have been saying for the best part of two years now - it lays bare the grisly crisis facing the UK's food and drink supply chain in a no-deal Brexit scenario.
“And shoppers have rightly come to expect a wide range of products on supermarket shelves. In a no- deal Brexit scenario there would be significant and adverse changes to product availability, and random shortages.”
“Government must be upfront about the chaos a no-deal Brexit would bring.”
More Information
Contact Ella Stanbrook, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ella.stanbrook@fdf.org.uk, or 02074207131.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.