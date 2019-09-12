12 September 2019

Food and Drink Federation response to the publication of the Government's Yellowhammer Report

In response to the publication of the Government's Yellowhammer Report, Food and Drink Federation Chief Executive Ian Wright CBE said:

“It is as the Food and Drink Federation have been saying for the best part of two years now - it lays bare the grisly crisis facing the UK's food and drink supply chain in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

“And shoppers have rightly come to expect a wide range of products on supermarket shelves. In a no- deal Brexit scenario there would be significant and adverse changes to product availability, and random shortages.”

“Government must be upfront about the chaos a no-deal Brexit would bring.”

