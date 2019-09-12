2019 Report on Stem Cell Therapy: Market Anticipates a CAGR of 28% Over 2019-2029

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Focus on Treatment Type, Cell Source, Indication,11 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What was the market size of the global stem cell therapy market in 2018, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029?

What is the expected growth rate of the global stem cell therapy market during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2029?

What are the key trends of the global stem cell therapy market? How is the market evolving, and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global stem cell therapy market?

What are the potential indication areas of stem cell therapy? Which indication type led the market in 2018, and which one is anticipated to dominate the market in the next 10 years?

What are the different regulatory decisions controlling stem cell therapy products and how are those affecting the growth of the global stem cell therapy market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global stem cell therapy market to sustain the competition of the market?

What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

Which key companies are offering stem cell therapy products?

Which of the other companies is dealing in stem cell therapies and have their products in the pipeline?

This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 27.99% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



The global stem cell therapy market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials for cell-based therapy, steady investment, and consolidation in the regenerative medicine market, and favorable regulatory environment.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product approvals, declining product price, and increasing adoption rate. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. High treatment cost, the exorbitant cost required for set up, and ethical considerations related to the use of embryonic stem cells are the challenges faced by the market.



Expert Quote



Adipose tissue has gained significant attention in the past few years, acting as a rich source of multipotent stem cells, owing to the ease and minimally invasive process of derivation of stem cells from adipose tissue.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The stem cell therapy market research provides a holistic view of the stem cell therapy market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the therapeutic application of stem cells. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global stem cell therapy market.



Market Segmentation



The global stem cell therapy market is classified based on treatment type as allogenic and allogenic.

Based on the cell sources, the market is further segmented into five broad types i.e. bone marrow and peripheral blood, adipose tissue, umbilical cord and placenta, embryonic, and others.

Based on indication types, the market is further segmented into orthopedic and dental, wounds and injuries, cardiology and neurology, immunology and inflammatory, oncology and metabolism, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology



4 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction of Stem Cell Therapy

4.3 Application of Stem Cells in Different Therapeutic Areas

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.5 Global Market Scenario

4.6 Assumptions and Limitations



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2.1 Collaborations, and Partnerships

5.2.2 Approvals and Clinical Studies

5.2.3 Funding

5.2.4 Business Expansions

5.2.5 Product Launches and Developments

5.2.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Market Share Analysis



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Regulatory Scenario

6.2 Regulatory Designations

6.3 Expedited Designation Vs. Traditional Approval Timelines:

6.4 Regulatory Challenges:



7 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Treatment Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Trends of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Treatment Type)

7.3 Autologous Treatment

7.4 Allogenic Treatment



8 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Cell Source)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Trends of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Cell Source)

8.3 Bone Marrow and Peripheral Blood

8.4 Adipose Tissue

8.5 Placenta and Umbilical Cord

8.6 Embryo

8.7 Others



9 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Indication)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Trends of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Indication)

9.3 Orthopaedic and Dental

9.4 Wounds and Injuries

9.5 Cardiology and Neurology

9.6 Immunology and Inflammatory

9.7 Oncology and Metabolism

9.8 Others



10 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 AlloSource

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of AlloSource in the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis

11.3 ANTEROGEN. Co. Ltd.

11.4 Athersys Inc.

11.5 CORESTEM, Inc

11.6 FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

11.7 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

11.8 Mesoblast Ltd.

11.9 NuVasive, Inc.

11.10 Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

11.11 Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

11.12 Regenexx

11.13 Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited

11.14 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

11.15 U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

11.16 Vericel Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilbq2c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.