Global Lighting Contract Market Review & Forecast, 2007-2022 with Profiles on the Top 250 Architectural Companies & Lighting Designers

The first part of the report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.



The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that do not have lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.



The segments considered in this report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.



Profiles include: Company name, Headquarter, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.



Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.



Key Highlights



The contract lighting market is estimated to be worth over USD 16.5 billion in the year 2018. This segment has been evolving at a faster pace compared to other lighting businesses: over the last two year, as the total market grew by an average rate of less than 3%, the contact segment has increased by almost 9% per year.

The contract business is pushed by many drivers. As LED technology is now a requirement form most project, the new challenges and opportunities faced by lighting designers arise from the controls, IoT and related technologies change, meaning that lighting systems are no longer simply about illumination.

In this segment, some hundreds of architectural practices and some 1,600 lighting designers play a relevant role as key influencers. Their aggregated turnover is around USD 1.2 billion. More specifically, most of the practices are small in size and their revenue per head amounts to over USD 92,000 per employees.

Key Topics Covered



1. Aim of the Report

Contract furniture segments considered in this report

2. Scenario



Market evolution & competition analysis

World: Consumption of total lighting fixtures and LED lighting fixtures, 2012-2017 and 2018-2022 forecasts: USD billion

World: Consumption of total lighting fixtures and LED lighting fixtures, 2012-2017 and 2018-2022 forecasts: % yearly change

World: Estimated LED lighting sales for office solutions for 60 among the leading companies

Market Segments



Retail (mass market & luxury)

Europe: Top 50 European retailers: Million Euro and units

World: Personal luxury good market by region: 2007-2015: Euro billion

China: Key mall in top Chinese retail cities

USA: Commercial construction, 2013-2017: Million USD

Hospitality

Europe: Pipeline by hotel segment in the number of rooms: Units and percentage changes

Europe: Leading hotel brands by number of rooms, 2016

Europe: Hotel pipeline in the top selected cities, January 2018

China: Basic conditions of hotels and catering services

China: Hotel market by segment, forecasts 2012-2015-2022: USD billion and % change

China: Top Chinese hotel companies

USA: Lodging construction, 2013-2017: Million USD and share %

Leading hotel chains on the international market having headquarters in the USA, 2016

Office space

Europe: Office building permits: square metres of floor area, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100

USA: Commercial construction, 2013-2017: Million USD

Private residences

Europe: Residential building permits: square metres of floor area, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100

Europe: Residential building permits: number of dwellings, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100

China: Investment in real estate development, 2013-2017: USD million

China. Investment: total, in residential and in non-residential building: 2000-2017: USD million

Education & entertainment

Europe: Number of educational buildings by country, 2013: In thousands

Europe: Number of indoor cinemas, 2007-2015

USA: Educational construction, 2013-2017: Million USD

USA: Amusement and recreation construction, 2013-2017: Million USD

Marine

Europe: Residential building permits: number of dwellings, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100

New ships debuting in 2018

Healthcare

Europe: Available beds in hospitals in 2011-2015: Units

USA: Health care construction, 2013-2017: Million USD

Airports

The top 20 largest airports in the world by passenger number, 2018

Countries with the highest number of airports in the world, 2017

Art and museum



3. Architecture & Lighting Design Studios



Europe

Architectural offices (Top players, Mid-sized, Small players)

Lighting designers

America

Architectural offices (Top players, More players)

Lighting designers

Asia & Rest of the World

Architectural offices (Japan, China and Hong Kong, Other countries)

Lighting designers (Japan, China and Hong Kong, India, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East)

Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

Akari+Design

Al Moosa

Arcibella

Arup

Bamo

Bilkey Linas

David Chipperfield Architects

DL2A

DPA

Flos

Foscarini

Gensler

HBA

LightBox

Light Cibles

Light Collab

L&E Lighting and Equipment

Libeskind

Lightscape

One Works

Osram

L'Observatoire International

Peter Silling

Speirs+Major

Sweco

Toh Design

Ulrike Brandi

Yamagiwa

