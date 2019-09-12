Global Lighting Contract Market Review & Forecast, 2007-2022 with Profiles on the Top 250 Architectural Companies & Lighting Designers
The first part of the report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.
The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that do not have lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.
The segments considered in this report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.
Profiles include: Company name, Headquarter, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.
Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.
Key Highlights
- The contract lighting market is estimated to be worth over USD 16.5 billion in the year 2018. This segment has been evolving at a faster pace compared to other lighting businesses: over the last two year, as the total market grew by an average rate of less than 3%, the contact segment has increased by almost 9% per year.
- The contract business is pushed by many drivers. As LED technology is now a requirement form most project, the new challenges and opportunities faced by lighting designers arise from the controls, IoT and related technologies change, meaning that lighting systems are no longer simply about illumination.
- In this segment, some hundreds of architectural practices and some 1,600 lighting designers play a relevant role as key influencers. Their aggregated turnover is around USD 1.2 billion. More specifically, most of the practices are small in size and their revenue per head amounts to over USD 92,000 per employees.
Key Topics Covered
1. Aim of the Report
- Contract furniture segments considered in this report
2. Scenario
Market evolution & competition analysis
- World: Consumption of total lighting fixtures and LED lighting fixtures, 2012-2017 and 2018-2022 forecasts: USD billion
- World: Consumption of total lighting fixtures and LED lighting fixtures, 2012-2017 and 2018-2022 forecasts: % yearly change
- World: Estimated LED lighting sales for office solutions for 60 among the leading companies
Market Segments
Retail (mass market & luxury)
- Europe: Top 50 European retailers: Million Euro and units
- World: Personal luxury good market by region: 2007-2015: Euro billion
- China: Key mall in top Chinese retail cities
- USA: Commercial construction, 2013-2017: Million USD
Hospitality
- Europe: Pipeline by hotel segment in the number of rooms: Units and percentage changes
- Europe: Leading hotel brands by number of rooms, 2016
- Europe: Hotel pipeline in the top selected cities, January 2018
- China: Basic conditions of hotels and catering services
- China: Hotel market by segment, forecasts 2012-2015-2022: USD billion and % change
- China: Top Chinese hotel companies
- USA: Lodging construction, 2013-2017: Million USD and share %
- Leading hotel chains on the international market having headquarters in the USA, 2016
Office space
- Europe: Office building permits: square metres of floor area, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100
- USA: Commercial construction, 2013-2017: Million USD
Private residences
- Europe: Residential building permits: square metres of floor area, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100
- Europe: Residential building permits: number of dwellings, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100
- China: Investment in real estate development, 2013-2017: USD million
- China. Investment: total, in residential and in non-residential building: 2000-2017: USD million
Education & entertainment
- Europe: Number of educational buildings by country, 2013: In thousands
- Europe: Number of indoor cinemas, 2007-2015
- USA: Educational construction, 2013-2017: Million USD
- USA: Amusement and recreation construction, 2013-2017: Million USD
Marine
- Europe: Residential building permits: number of dwellings, 2011-2017*: Index 2011=100
- New ships debuting in 2018
Healthcare
- Europe: Available beds in hospitals in 2011-2015: Units
- USA: Health care construction, 2013-2017: Million USD
Airports
- The top 20 largest airports in the world by passenger number, 2018
- Countries with the highest number of airports in the world, 2017
Art and museum
3. Architecture & Lighting Design Studios
Europe
- Architectural offices (Top players, Mid-sized, Small players)
- Lighting designers
America
- Architectural offices (Top players, More players)
- Lighting designers
Asia & Rest of the World
- Architectural offices (Japan, China and Hong Kong, Other countries)
- Lighting designers (Japan, China and Hong Kong, India, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East)
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands
- Akari+Design
- Al Moosa
- Arcibella
- Arup
- Bamo
- Bilkey Linas
- David Chipperfield Architects
- DL2A
- DPA
- Flos
- Foscarini
- Gensler
- HBA
- LightBox
- Light Cibles
- Light Collab
- L&E Lighting and Equipment
- Libeskind
- Lightscape
- One Works
- Osram
- L'Observatoire International
- Peter Silling
- Speirs+Major
- Sweco
- Toh Design
- Ulrike Brandi
- Yamagiwa
