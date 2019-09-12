So many photography smartphones in the market, which one really deserves it?

TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) has recently released the TECNO CAMON 12 series with upgraded camera for any angle photography. Ultra Clear Shot / 120° Super Wide Angle / 2cm Extreme Macro Photography / Remarkable Bokeh Effect, offer the consumers chance to seize wonderful moments from different angles to discover more beauty of the world and to see the world much clearer, closer, brighter and wider. And among all the photography smartphones in the market, which one really deserves it?

Let’s start with the screen. With 6.55 inches for the TECNO CAMON 12 Air, 6.52 inches for the TECNO CAMON 12 and 6.4 inches for the TECNO CAMON 12 Pro, the new TECNO CAMON phones are head and shoulders above the rest such as the SAMSUNG M20 (6.3 Dot Notch), HONOR 20i (6.21), and OPPO A5S (6.2 Dot Notch). Besides bigger screen and incredible 90% screen-to-body ratio, TECNO CAMON 12 Air takes the initiative to equip itself with revolutionary Dot-in Display, the first and unprecedented step to apply the latest technology trend at a very sweet price level, while the only other Dot-in Display product is Samsung S10, which is available at much higher price level.

Most photography smartphones are equipped with the upgraded camera for best photography experience. SAMSUNG M20 and OPPO A5S are equipped dual back camera while HONOR 20i equipped with triple rear camera of 24+8+2 megapixels (MP) and TECNO CAMON 12 Air with 16+2+5 megapixels (MP), both TECNO CAMON 12 and TECNO CAMON 12 Pro with 16+2+8 MP. Furthermore, CAMON 12 series are upgraded with AI Max Triple Camera to enable super wide-angle photography, surpassing CAMON series’ DNA of clear selfie, to let the user capture the beauty around from a broader perspective.

In terms of memory and battery, with 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM and fast-charging, CAMON 12 Pro has more powerful and fluent performance than its competitors in the market, e.g. SAMSUNG M20 (64+4GB) and OPPO A5S (64+4GB). TECNO CAMON 12 Pro users will have plenty of room for storing their photos, tunes, videos and files. The 6GB RAM enables the most recent Android 9 operating system to run faster and more flexibly. Users can multitask with no loading or lag time.

Besides that, TECNO CAMON 12 series also have some more additional features. AR Sticker & AR Emoji, for example, bring the users very funny interaction. Follow your heart and capture what you want. The AR sticker covers 220+ facial features and supports identification across 120°. Light beautification and localization features are also considered. The special customized version of Manchester City Football Club is surprisingly built as amazing gift. Animate your favorite emoji with real facial expressions and creates more fun when taking pictures or recording videos - AR Emoji - Come and freely share interesting interaction with friends.

Such impressive competitive advantages do not come at a prohibitive cost. In this sense, the TECNO CAMON 12 series also lead the pack. Overall, all the specifications proved that CAMON 12 series outclasses pretty much its competitor smartphones on the market at a similar price range, with the latest Dot-in Display and upgraded AI Max Triple Camera and big memory at a very sweet price.

