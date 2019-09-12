Trial of former military intelligence chief kicks off

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 12 - The trial of former chief of Military Intelligence and Security Service, António José Maria "Zé Maria", kicked off last Wednesday, in Luanda, at the headquarters of the Angolan Army Command.,

General António José Maria "Zé Maria", who has been under remand since last June 17, is facing charges of “insubordination” and “mishandling of documents, sensitive material and military information”.

Zé Maria had been appointed in 2009, by the country’s former president, to the post of military intelligence chief and was dismissed in 2017 by President João Lourenço.

