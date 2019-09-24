CSA Balloons Proposes Its Services as a Campaign Balloon Printer for the 2019 Canadian Federal Elections

Last Election

With the federal elections formally underway, Canada’s leading custom balloon printer is confident the official parties would benefit from using its services.

We like to believe that we have supported the democratic process and have helped in the success of many federal and provincial leaders over the years” — Csaba Laviolette, Founder of CSA Balloons

BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC , CANADA , September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is no secret that successful political campaigns can have as much to do with branding as they do with proposed policies. Personalized balloons have become important promotional tools in most electoral campaigns. All 2019 political parties need superior quality custom logo balloons . With over 20 years of custom balloon printing expertise and a client roster of some of the world’s most recognizable brands, CSA Balloons is unquestionably the most qualified company for the job.“We have been printing electoral custom balloons for decades”, explains CSA Balloons founder, Csaba Laviolette. “We like to believe that we have supported the democratic process and have helped in the success of many federal and provincial leaders over the years”.And so they have. CSA Balloons has been behind the scene at several major political campaigns, including the 2015 Canadian federal elections, as well as past presidential campaigns in the USA.Top-Grade Personalized Campaign BalloonsCSA Balloons is renowned for offering superior quality custom balloons at a competitive price. Their innovative printing technology enables them to print any image on balloon, and their print size is the largest in the industry. This allows them to create personalized balloons that have distinctive, and often intricate designs for their clients. Moreover, their ability to match almost any colour on balloon ensures accuracy of brand and of conveying the right message.Flawless Custom Mylar Balloons for Political CampaignsOn top of printing custom images on latex balloons of various sizes, CSA Balloons also offers the option of printing electoral messages and logos on Mylar balloons. Custom foil (or Mylar) balloons come in vivid colors and distinctive shapes. They are perfect for events that last several days, and will surely impress voters, young and old. CSA Balloons is also amongst the very few Canadian printers to offer custom photo balloon services Eco-friendly Promotional Tools for Federal ElectionsAll CSA Balloons products are eco-friendly. Their custom latex balloons are made from 100% natural latex, which makes them 100% biodegradable. Their foil balloons are made from 100% recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET).Expertise and Outstanding Customer ServiceIn addition to offering exceptional products, a dedicated staff and stellar delivery options set CSA Balloons apart from the competition.CSA Balloons is the only custom balloon printer in North-America to offer multi-location delivery options. Moreover, they are affiliated with an extensive channel of Certified Balloon Artists that can set up custom balloon decorations in all major Canadian cities. Finally, since timing is of the utmost importance during an electoral campaign, CSA Balloon is the only balloon printer in Canada to offer a 12H rush delivery service.About CSA Balloons:For more than twenty years, CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing. With offices in Canada and the USA, they supply personalized balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business or association create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.



