SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical Partners with Carolina Liquid Chemistries, Corp.

Partnership seeks to lower costs for Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense laboratory buyers

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maness Veteran Medical (MVM), proud Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), led by veteran and amputee Johnathan Maness, is proud to announce their strategic partnership with veteran-owned Carolina Liquid Chemistries, Corp. MVM spends a tremendous amount of time in VA and DoD facilities researching and creating valuable relationships. In doing so, it’s become apparent the same equipment exists in nearly every government lab. This lack of options results in skyrocketing costs and few checks and balances. Maness Veteran Medical is small but mighty, and this partnership brings high quality analyzers, reagents, and service contracts with lower prices to our veterans and active duty military.Maness Veteran Medical, an SDVOSB, offers the highest quality products in the medical equipment and pharmaceutical fields. Through the creation of valuable partnerships, MVM is focused on supplying our nation’s VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service. A benchmark to the industry, MVM’s dedication to this great country remains unprecedented.



