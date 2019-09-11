Members of UFCW Local 333 to Stage Information Picket at Federal Tax Court and Armed Forces Recruiting Centre in Hamilton

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of UFCW Local Local 333 will be staging a public information picket line tomorrow to inform the public about Commissionaires Hamilton’s inaction on bargaining a fair collective agreement for security guards working for the company.



The UFCW Local 333 members, who protect the Courts Administration Service building at 50A Jackson Street West, Hamilton and the Canadian Armed Forces Recruiting Office at 55 Bay Street North, will be staging an information picket line from 7:30am to 10:30am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 to inform members of the public about Commissionaires Hamilton’s refusal to bargain a fair and reasonable collective agreement with their unionized employees.

The guards became members of UFCW Local 333 in June 2019 and have been attempting to negotiate a collective agreement with the company ever since.

“It is hard to believe that the federal government and the Canadian Armed Forces would contract their security services to an organization that clearly does not believe in the rule of law, and that refuses to negotiate a first collective agreement with their employees,” says Jeff Ketelaars, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 333.

“As an organization, the Commissionaires are primarily comprised of former military and RCMP officers, and the company professes to ‘Know the Value of a Veteran’,” says Ketelaars. “Clearly this motto rings hollow when the company refuses to negotiate a fair collective agreement that would provide decent wages and good working conditions for employees,” he adds.

UFCW Canada Local 333 is a private sector union that represents more than 5,000 members across Ontario. Local 333 members work in almost every aspect of the security and hospitality industries throughout the province, from Windsor to Thunder Bay to Ottawa. To learn more about UFCW Local 333, visit the Local’s website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jeff Ketelaars

Secretary-Treasurer

UFCW Canada Local 333

1- 800-288-0333

info@ufcw333.ca

https://www.ufcw333.ca/







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.