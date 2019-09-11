Boost Epi-On™ Corneal Cross-Linking Data to Be Presented at the 37th Congress of the ESCRS

Novel Non-Invasive Procedure Utilizes Supplemental Oxygen to Address the Limitations of Previously Attempted Protocols

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) (Avedro), today announced the inclusion of a wide array of Boost Epi-On cross-linking (CXL) presentations in the scientific and educational programs at the 10th EU Cornea Congress and the 37th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS). These presentations will unveil the early clinical experiences of several clinicians from multiple geographies who have evaluated the company’s next-generation corneal cross-linking treatment for keratoconus , a debilitating eye disease that, if left untreated, can lead to loss of vision and even blindness and is one of the leading causes of corneal transplant (penetrating keratoplasty) globally.1



Boost Epi-On CXL, a novel non-invasive corneal cross-linking procedure that does not require removal of the epithelium, the outermost layer of the eye, addresses the limitations of prior epi-on procedures through the addition of supplemental oxygen. Supplemental oxygen drives oxygen diffusion across the epithelium to enhance cross-linking which stabilizes and strengthens the cornea, ultimately halting or slowing disease progression. Avedro is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate a similar version of the Epi-On procedure in the United States for the treatment of progressive keratoconus. Enrollment was completed earlier this year.

“We believe that Boost Epi-On will increase adoption of cross-linking outside the United States because the application will appeal to patients and clinicians seeking a non-invasive procedure for keratoconus,” said Reza Zadno, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Avedro. “What’s more, we believe the scientific presentations, coupled with Avedro’s programs at ESCRS, provide an ideal venue to educate ophthalmologists on this new technology.”

Physicians attending EU Cornea and ESCRS, held on September 14-18 in Paris, France, will have numerous opportunities to learn how Boost Epi-On CXL may benefit patients and ophthalmology practices. Clinical efficacy data and pre-clinical research will be presented during the main scientific program, and Avedro will also host a series of peer-to-peer group discussions and a satellite symposium . The full event schedule is below.

Relevant Avedro Activities at ESCRS

Friday, September 13

12:15 – 12:30 PM – Advances in Cross-Linking: Epi-On Cross-Linking with Supplemental Oxygen Francois Malecaze, PhD, Room: North 4

Francois Malecaze, PhD, Room: North 4 7:05 – 7:12 PM – Epi-On Epi-Off Debate in the Advent of New Technologies Miltos Balidis, MD, Room West 3/Level 7.3

Miltos Balidis, MD, Room West 3/Level 7.3 7:12 – 7:19 PM – A Prospective Study on Epi-On CXL Using Supplemental Oxygen Francois Malecaze, MD, PhD, Room West 3/Level 7.3

Saturday, September 14

10:00 – 10:30 AM – Boost Epi-On Meet the Experts Miltos Balidis, MD, PhD, Avedro Booth B100

Miltos Balidis, MD, PhD, Avedro Booth B100 3:00 – 3:30 PM – Boost Epi-On Meet the Experts Miguel Rechichi, MD, PhD, Avedro Booth B100

Miguel Rechichi, MD, PhD, Avedro Booth B100 6:00 – 7:45 PM – ESCRS Satellite Symposium: Beyond Barriers: Boost Epi-On CXL with Oxygen Cosimo Mazzota, MD, PhD, Miltos Balidis, MD, PhD, Francois Malecaze, MD, PhD, Brendan Cronin, MD, and Raj Rajpal as moderator. Reception and Program at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles – West 6 (ESCRS Congress Venue).

Sunday, September 15

2:00 – 2:30 PM – Boost Epi-On Meet the Experts Brendan Cronin, MD, Avedro Booth B100

Monday, September 16

4:18 – 4:24 PM – Impact of Oxygen, UV parameters and Drug Formulation on Accelerated Epi-On Corneal Cross-Linking Desmond Adler, PhD, Abstract Room South 5

For more information, visit Avedro booth #B100 at ESCRS.

About Avedro, Inc.

Avedro is a leading commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company focused on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro’s proprietary Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform is designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. The Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform is comprised of Avedro’s KXL and Mosaic systems, each of which delivers ultraviolet A light, and a suite of proprietary single-use riboflavin drug formulations, which, when applied together to the cornea, induce a biochemical reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but are not limited to, statements about the market opportunity for the Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform and the rate of adoption of FDA approved cross-linking procedures. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties and other important factors, any of which could cause Avedro’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Avedro’s prospectus dated February 13, 2019 filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Avedro’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Avedro undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

References:

