5G-CORAL Shortlisted for Glotel Award for Contribution to 5G Development

European-Taiwanese H2020 project nominated in ‘Best 5G Innovation’ category; Second major award nomination for the project

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that 5G-CORAL has been shortlisted for a Global Telecoms (Glotel) Award in the ‘Best 5G innovation’ category. 5G-CORAL, a European and Taiwanese H2020-funded project, is demonstrating how distributed data and microservices deliver on the low latency and high bandwidth promises of 5G, and supports 5G use cases including virtual reality, connected cars and the internet of things. InterDigital is the technical lead for 5G-CORAL.



The Glotel Awards, organized by Telecoms.com, aim to shine a spotlight on the industry’s most innovative companies. The awards recognize the companies advancing and transforming today’s telecoms industry. 5G-CORAL has been shortlisted for the award alongside China Mobile, Qualcomm, Vodafone Germany and ZTE.

5G-CORAL is led by a consortium of 10 technology partners, made up of ADLINK PrismTech, Azcom Technology, Ericsson, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), InterDigital, National Chiao Tung University, SICS Swedish ITC AB, Telcaria, Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM), and University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M). The project is leveraging edge and fog computing in the radio access network (RAN) to deliver on the low latency, high bandwidth promises of 5G.

InterDigital has been responsible for the full technical leadership of 5G-CORAL. It has been leading the development of the project’s edge and fog computing system (EFS) data plane, as well as contributing to the development of the project’s design and orchestration control system (OCS) control plane. InterDigital has also been responsible for the implementation of 5G-CORAL in two testbeds: 360 adaptive video streaming and fog-assisted robotics. These testbeds were conducted in Taipei, Taiwan in late 2018, and showcased how edge and fog computing can support these data-intensive 5G use cases—something that simply cannot be done today with existing network infrastructure or the cloud.

Alongside the Glotel Awards, 5G-CORAL has also been shortlisted for a CSI Award in the ‘Best 5G project and innovation’ category.

Commenting on the shortlisting, Alain Mourad, Director Engineering, at InterDigital, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. This, along with the CSI Award, is the second shortlisting for 5G-CORAL, demonstrating the value that we and the other consortium partners are bringing to 5G innovation. We are proud to see the value of our contribution be recognized by prestigious industry award schemes.”

Winners of the CSI and Glotel awards will be announced in Amsterdam on September 13, and in London on November 7, respectively.

