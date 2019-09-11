Lam Research Announces 2019 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced it has presented six companies with 2019 Supplier Excellence Awards. The recipients were selected from Lam’s preferred global suppliers and were acknowledged for their outstanding service, superior performance, and commitment to quality in their collaboration with Lam.



The awards were given to the following companies for “Overall Supplier Excellence” on September 10 during the company’s Supplier Day event.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

TOTO, Ltd.

Uni-Fab Industries, Inc.

VAT Group AG

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

Lam’s joint venture partner, TALUS Inc., was also recognized during the event for “Manufacturing Supplier Excellence.”

“Our suppliers are critical to the success of Lam, and we are pleased to recognize each of the award recipients who were the top performers amongst a distinguished partner ecosystem,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “By building partnerships that enable collaboration and transparency with our top suppliers, we continue to deliver industry-leading products and services that meet the quality and performance expectations of our customers.”

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, the value of the relationships we have with our suppliers and our ability to provide products and services that meet the expectations of our customers. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect, and other risks detailed in documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. These uncertainties and changes could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

