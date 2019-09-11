Technaxx Announces TX-117 Small-sized Nature Wild Camera

The observation device comes in a compact size and is fully capable of being used indoors and outdoors.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technaxx , a German consumer electronics manufacturer known for offering affordable products such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories, today announced TX-117 – a mini nature wild camera. The observation device comes in a compact size and is fully capable of being used indoors and outdoors.The new member of the Technaxx family is a must-have for consumers who are interested in observing and recording the wildlife as well as budget-conscious people who are looking for an easy way to keep an eye on back yards, gardens, and farm fields. The camera comes with various mount possibilities, and it could be used as a home-security enhancer as it can be easily transformed into an affordable home monitoring solution. The device would be a perfect fit for recording cabins and remote locations as it does not require an internet connection nor Wi-Fi to operate. The easy-to-use TX-117 does not require installation of a mobile application either.The latest TX-117 nature camera is a smaller version of the popular TX-69 wildlife observation camera by Technaxx. The latest new offering by Technaxx is capable of recording Full HD 1080p video and has a 1.9” display. Equipped with built-in IR LED technology, the camouflage-colored camera can capture impressive nighttime recordings. The device can be adjusted to take pictures or create videos and only turns on when a movement is detected. The sophisticated PIR sensor supporting this function is built in the TX-117 camera and has an approximate reach of 50 ft. The night time recordings reach even further thanks to the higher nighttime IR range – approximately 60 ft. The nature cam has a triggering time of only 0.6 sec.The camera runs on four AA batteries and automatically stores the videos and images on a MicroSD card with a capacity of up to 32GB. Videos taken with the TX-117 won’t be silent as the device comes with a built-in microphone and speaker. The new product by Technaxx comes with camera protection class IP56 – the device is always ready for action as it is dustproof and heavy splash waterproof. The maximum standby time of the camera is approximately six months, and it is recommended to be used in weather conditions ranging from 19.4°F to 104.5°F. The product only weighs 5 oz. The video length of the TX-117 can vary between a few seconds to up to ten minutes.“After the success of TX-69 and the feedback we received from our valued customers, our research and development team wanted to build a product that encompasses most the capabilities of the bigger camera, but in a small portable size,” said Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx. “What makes TX-117 impressive is the fact that such a small and affordable piece of technology can execute sophisticated tasks such as recording time-lapse videos that could cover up to 24 hours, and still be competitively priced being within reach even for the most demanding budget-conscious customers in North America.”The package includes the mini nature wild cam TX-117, mounting belt, connectivity cable, user manual, and four AA batteries. The product just hit the shelves in the US and is listed on Amazon and Walmart. The MSRP is $79.99.To learn more about Technaxx’ latest offerings, visit http://www.technaxx.de/index.php About TechnaxxTechnaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, also known as Technaxx, is a German manufacturer of affordable consumer electronics products. The company focuses on everyday consumer goods such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories. Techhnaxx is proud to produce easy-to-use affordable products with an attractive design and high technological quality. The company’s latest line of offerings encompasses more than fifteen years of experience collaborating with carefully selected production facilities. Designed in Germany, company products are sold in tens of countries across the globe. The company was established back in 2003 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.



