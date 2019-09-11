President appoints new State Secretary for Youth

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 11 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço has appointed Fernando Francisco João Secretary of State for Youth, According to a Civil Affairs Office note reached Angop on Tuesday.,

Fernando Joao takes over from Guilhermina Fundanga Manuel Mayer Alcaim, who had been in the post since 13 October 2017.

