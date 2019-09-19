Third IP Awareness Summit, First in SF Bay Area, will Examine Barriers to Domestic and Global IP understanding

IPAS 2020 will be held by the Center for IP Understanding and the Tusher Initiative at UC Berkeley-Hass School of Business

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding has announced that it will be holding the third IP Awareness Summit (IPAS 2020) on Thursday, March 5th at UC Berkeley.IPAS 2020 is being presented in conjunction with the Tusher Initiative for the Management of Intangible Assets at the Berkeley Hass School of Business. IPAS 2020 will feature four panels, two keynotes, one by a leading investor and another by a significant IP-owning company. There will be 20 speakers, including patent, brand and content owners, educators, creators and policy makers.“Failure to grasp the central role of IP rights and intangible assets in competition is a growing problem,” said Marshall Phelps, former Vice President of IP Business Strategy at Microsoft and IBM, and a board member of CIPU. “China requiring U.S. companies share their IP rights, including trade secrets, has compounded the confusion.”The opening plenary will be delivered by David Teece, Professor in Global Business at Berkeley-Haas, founder and principal executive of Berkeley Research Group and one of the most cited business scholars. Dr. Teece was named by Accenture among the Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the world. He is a proponent of IP value and the strategic importance of intangible assets.Panels will include a focus on increasing domestic and global challenges to IP understanding, including patent uncertainty, counterfeits and content abuse. China IP experts will be among those participating. IPAS 2020 also will focus on organizational capabilities, such as know-how, and how they can be better identified, nurtured and protected.Lunch, networking opportunities and cocktail reception will be announced. Invitations will be mailed in November. Space is limited. Please contact CIPU if you would your name to be added to the priority list.About the Center for IP UnderstandingThe Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of intellectual property rights and their impact on people and commerce. CIPU holds events, provides outreach, partners with other organizations, and provides an education framework for IP to facilitate ideas, promote competition and create jobs. For more information visit www.understandingip.org About the Tusher InitiativeThe Tusher Initiative for the Management of Intellectual Capital engages in research, teaching, and outreach on management and policy issues surrounding intangible assets and firm competitiveness. The intangible assets under study include intellectual property, know how, relational capital, brands, and corporate culture. The Tusher Initiative activities are animated by the recognition that in today’s global economy, a competitive advantage no longer rests on tangible assets and financial capital, but on the ownership and astute management of difficult to imitate intangible assets and capabilities. https://haas.berkeley.edu/ibi/research/intellectual-property/ About the Hass School of BusinessAs the second-oldest business school in the United States, the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley has been questioning the status quo since its founding in 1898. Berkeley Haas is a leading producer of new ideas and knowledge in all areas of business, inspiring New Thinking for the New Economy. Its exceptional faculty members include two Nobel Prize Laureates in Economics.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.