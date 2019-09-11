Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market was valued at USD 7,743.2 million in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Type (Foot and Ankle, Hand and Wrist, Staple Fixation), by Material (Metal, Polymer), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Africa)

Globally, small joint reconstructive implants industry players are leveraging market growth through the using the advanced technologies, acquiring firms with growth prospectus and collaborating with other players and distributors to gain an edge in the competition. Investment in the R&D to develop better implants using biomaterials will bolster the growth of the global market.

Hand and wrist category to remain the largest shareholder in the small joint reconstructive implants due to the increase in sports injuries

On the basis of Type, the global small joint reconstructive implants market is categorized into foot and ankle, hand and wrist, and staple fixation. The largest share in the market is held by the hand and wrist category primarily due to the increasing number of sports injuries and the advancements in the technology leading to the easy operability for hands and wrist.

Based on material, the small joint reconstructive implants market is segmented into metal and polymer. Among the two, metal has been most commonly used material for reconstructive implants. However, the demand for polymer based implants is also increasing at a considerable rate as polymer implants are easier to manufacture depending on their use.

Based on end user, the small joint reconstructive implants market is segmented into hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital remains the largest stakeholder in the small joint reconstructive implants as most of these surgeries are performed in hospitals. On the other hand, ASCs are gradually gaining traction for these surgeries as these centers tend to save cost and are improving health outcomes for the patients as compared to the inpatients.

Explore key industry insights in 54 tables and 35 figures from the 117 pages of report, “Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024) Industry Insights by Type (Foot and Ankle, Hand and Wrist, Staple Fixation), by Material (Metal, Polymer), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Africa)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in energy-based aesthetic devices market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of industry players and also has the highest healthcare expenditure globally. Moreover, high disposable income in the region leads to high out of pocket expenditure by consumers in North America especially in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the region comprises of largest population and the awareness for these devices is increasing rapidly among them.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global small joint reconstructive implants market are Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Companies, DJO Global Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Exactech Inc., and Acumed LLC.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Hand and wrist category is the most common type of small joint reconstructive implants.

Metal has been most commonly used material for a reconstructive implant, however, the demand for polymer based implants is also increasing at a considerable rate.

Hospital remains the largest stakeholder in the small joint reconstructive implants.

The number of ASCs increasing, globally, thus will reduce the burden off hospitals.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018, and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global small joint reconstructive implants market on the basis of type, material, end user, and region.

Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Foot and Ankle

Hand and Wrist

Staple Fixation

Material Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Metal

Polymer

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospitals

ASCs

Geographical Segmentation

Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Material

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Material

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Material

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Material

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E. and Other Countries

