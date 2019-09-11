Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – PSDO, GCI, AVDR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO)

The investigation concerns whether Presidio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Presidio to funds advised by BC Partners for $16.00 per share. If you are a Presidio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/presidio-inc-psdo-stock-merger-bc-partners/.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI)

The investigation concerns whether Gannett and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Gannett to New Media Investment Group Inc. for $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 New Media shares for each Gannett share. If you are a Gannett shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gannett-co-inc-gci-merger-new-media-stock/ .

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR)

The investigation concerns whether Avedro and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Avedro to Glaukos Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Avedro shareholders will receive an exchange ratio equivalent of 0.365 shares of Glaukos stock for each share of Avedro common stock. If you are an Avedro shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/avedro-inc-avdr-stock-merger-glaukos/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com



