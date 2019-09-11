Carolina’s Home Medical Equipment, an Inc. 5000 Company, Unveils New Division, CHMEI BreastPumps, to Assist Expecting Moms and New Moms Acquire Breast Pumps

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina’s Home Medical Equipment, Inc ., a leading provider of durable medical equipment, announced today the launch of CHMEI BreastPumps , a new division with the sole focus of helping breastfeeding mothers get their breast pumps while enjoying their insurance benefit.



“There are about 120,000 live births each year in North Carolina alone,” said President & CEO, Andrew Trammell. “We’re excited to expand this line of business and improve the ease and access for new moms.”

CHMEI BreastPumps’ simple three step process alleviates the stress moms experience while navigating the insurance world, allowing them to get their breast pumps covered by insurance and shipped right to their doorstep.

Carolina’s HME is a family-owned and operated medical supply company based out of Charlotte, NC. CHMEI BreastPumps is partnered with Spectra, Medela, and others to offer their industry-leading breast pumps and breast pump accessories. The Affordable Care Act requires most health insurers to pay towards the cost of breast pumps for nursing mothers, and Carolina’s HME is an authorized DME provider that can bill your insurance for your breast pump.

More information on CHMEI BreastPumps is available at gotbreastpumps.com .

About Carolina’s Home Medical Equipment, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Carolina’s Home Medical Equipment, Inc. is a private, for-profit North Carolina corporation and an Inc. 5000 Honor Roll recipient. Carolina’s HME specializes in respiratory and mobility equipment including power wheelchairs, CPAP therapy, Oxygen therapy and Breast Pumps. Carolina’s HME improves the health of its patients in a manner that distinguishes them in the durable medical equipment industry. In summary, Carolina’s HME treats every customer as if they were family.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6162f212-a8e6-4442-8820-6239a31cf6dd

For more information contact: Andrew Trammell (704) 846-7503

CHMEI BreastPumps GotBreastPumps.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.