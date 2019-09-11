AtmosFX, the Leader in Digital Decorating, Launches New 2019 Halloween Decorations

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosFX, the holiday decorating company known for inventing projection-based home decorating, today announces three new Halloween decorations, including a sequel to one of its most popular collections and a new licensed digital decoration from the feature film, Terrifier by Dread Central Presents and Epic Pictures. Including these three new titles, AtmosFX now has 26 Halloween-themed digital decoration collections, and a total of 41 for year-round celebrations.



“With this being our twelfth year of creating digital decorations for multiple holidays and fandoms (like dinosaurs and Star Trek™) it’s been flattering in an odd way to see so many new companies trying to duplicate what we do,” says AtmosFX Co-Founder, Pete Reichert. “But we welcome the competition. And given the quality of our animations and our scripts, we are confident that we will continue to be the leaders in this continually growing market.”

Each digital decorating collection is targeted toward a different type of Halloween fan. Ghostly Apparitions 2 is the sequel to one of AtmosFX’s most successful decorations ever, giving decorators additional ethereal spirits for their Halloween displays. Halloween Moon affords digital decorators a more family-friendly option that is optimized for projection on props and other surprising surfaces. Creepy Clowns was AtmosFX’s most requested decoration for several years, resulting in a collaboration with director Damien Leone and lead performer David H Thornton of the successful indie horror film Terrifier.

“AtmosFX creates decorations that inspire and empower people to decorate in bold, creative ways,” says Reichert. “These new digital decorations will give our fans countless new ways to decorate for Halloween. We can’t wait to see what our fans do with them!”

2019 ATMOSFX HALLOWEEN DECORATION RELEASES:

All AtmosFX Digital Decorations can be found here: https://atmosfx.com/collections/decorations

1. Halloween Moon™

What mysteries take place under the cover of darkness? Nothing escapes the watchful gaze of the moon – cats creep, crows caw, and witches whisk through the brisk night air. With a glowing moon as an illuminating backdrop, Halloween Moon sheds an all-knowing light on the creatures that make their home in the night. And the full collection also comes with a three pumpkin prop mode to bring your Halloween pumpkins to life!

Halloween Moon is available here:

https://atmosfx.com/collections/halloween/products/halloween-moon

2. Creepy Clowns™

The circus left town, but three peculiar clowns have stayed behind to amuse the neighborhood. Or perhaps, abuse the neighborhood? Mischievous one moment, malevolent the next – the intentions of these wayward jesters are not always clear. Full of ominous pranks, Creepy Clowns even includes Art the Clown from the Terrifier film series.



Creepy Clowns is available here:

https://atmosfx.com/collections/halloween/products/creepy-clowns

3. Ghostly Apparitions 2™

The restless spirits that made Ghostly Apparitions a classic have some new friends – and they’re just dying to meet you. Fated to roam the earth for eternity, the four phantoms of Ghostly Apparitions 2 are simply craving human contact. Of course, they’ve developed a few eccentric behaviors since their passing, but they promise to behave – at least we hope so!

Ghostly Apparitions 2 will be released in early October 2019 and will be available here:

https://atmosfx.com/collections/halloween/products/ghostly-apparitions-2

About AtmosFX

AtmosFX is a Seattle-based company that seeks to dramatically change how people decorate their homes for holidays, parties and other celebrations. Through the use of beautifully animated characters, stories and atmospherics, AtmosFX Digital Decorations are an ingenious – and easy – way to decorate anywhere, any time of year. Endlessly versatile and entertaining, AtmosFX offers a variety of innovative, Hollywood–quality decorations that can be viewed on any TV or monitor, and projected on surfaces such as windows, walls – even thin air.

AtmosFX was founded in 2008 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV Producer, and Pete Williams, an animator and show creator. Both were inspired by the high-end video installations they’d produced for amusement parks and museums. Today, AtmosFX is the fastest growing digital home decorating company with customers in more than 130 countries around the world. To learn more about AtmosFX, visit www.atmosfx.com

