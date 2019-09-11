Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market To Reach USD 14.44 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size – USD 3.16 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.9%, Digitally Printed Wallpaper Industry Trends – Increase in demand for digitally printed wallpapers in the household.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for digitally printed wallpapers by inkjet sub-segment coupled with high investment in R&D of digitally printed wallpaper is fueling the market growth.

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is forecast to reach USD 14.44 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for digitally printed wallpapers in the household and hotels & resorts end-use verticals. The digitally printed wallpapers have been a trendy adoptable decorative element in luxurious amenities as well as mediocre residential premises all over the world. The demand from the customers has been propelling the market, and technological advancement of digital printing systems have been capable of serving the high requirement. Rising the hospitality industries in the developing countries has helped this market grow substantially.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 6.47 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive market penetration coupled with the rise in disposable income in the developing economies such as India and Indonesia.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1833

Further key findings from the report suggest

The household segment has the most usage of the digitally printed wallpapers. People get them for their living space, drawing rooms, balconies, recreation space, dining rooms, and others. Household usage has been calculated to top in terms of market shares that is 30.6% in 2018, growing with a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

Hotels & Resorts look for the top-notch decoration to get on to the customers’ attraction. This type of wallpapers has been the high-level design intensifier for most of the luxurious resorts and hotels. The market share is forecasted to be 24.7% by 2026, growing with the second-highest CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period.

Digitally printed wallpapers are often observed in various transportation source station or even in automotive. Premium class transportation media incorporates them to enrich the experience of the journey. While other purpose for using such wallpapers are to advertise different propagandas. Transportation sector had a market share of 10.6% in the year 2018 and will grow successively at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period.

Lifestyle is calculated to grow with a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period and would reach a market share of 15.1% by 2026. Lifestyle wallpapers mainly aim to capture the portraits of people in different situations and real-life events in an aesthetic manner. This type of wallpaper tries to tell stories about lives which inspire people in different times and different ways. Mostly the advertisers use lifestyle wallpapers to get on to the peoples’ mind.

Non-woven wallpapers are very renowned for its tear resistant properties, which makes it very convenient and handy for the ordinary people to place them on the walls. The market for this segment is forecasted to reach about 25.0% by 2026.

North America is accounted to gain 19.1% of market possession by 2026 with a CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period.

Europe is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 23.3% of market possession by 2026 and CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Graham & Brown, Flavor Paper, MX Display, Peggy-Betty Designs, The Printed Wallpaper Company, Hollywood Monster, McRobb Display Ltd, Great Wall Custom Coverings, 4walls, Color X.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global digitally printed wallpaper market on the basis of the base material, type of wallpaper, printing technology, end-use verticals, and region:

Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paper

Non-woven

Vinyl

Others

Type of Wallpaper Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Wildlife

Scenic Beauty

Lifestyle

Architectural

Portrait

Wedding

Fashion

Abstract

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Inkjet

Laser

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Household

Hotels & Resorts

Bars & Restaurants

Commercial Space

Transportation

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1833

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Household category by Reports And Data

Carpet and Rugs Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carpet-and-rugs-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.