Polyurethane (PU) Films Market To Reach USD 872.3 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polyurethane (PU) Films Market Size – USD 459.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, PU Films Industry Trends – Growth in the automotive industry.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing population and rising disposable income coupled with high demand from the textile industry is driving the PU Films market.

The global Polyurethane (PU) Films market is forecast to reach USD 872.3 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. PU films have several applications in healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. A rise in the demand for luxury cars over the last decade has propelled the growth of the market. Growing purchasing power and a rise in disposable income have also pushed the market’s growth.

PU films have great tensile strength and low-temperature flexibility which makes them suitable for a variety of applications. They are also highly cost-efficient and easy to process, which in turn increases the demand from the textile industry. Increasing demand from the automotive sector is also fueling the market demand.

PU films are a perfect substitute for metal components in aircraft, which is a very lucrative market, thus providing PU films an opportunity to grow. The high tensile strength also makes it applicable in the construction sector. These films provide microbial resistance which lead to tremendous demand from the diagnostics sector. They are extensively used in surgical applications, patients care, and laboratories.

North America held a market share of 28.6% in the year 2018. Increased agricultural production in countries such as the U.S. and Mexico are propelling market growth. The region has a significant number of aerospace manufacturers which adds to the growth of the market. Increasing use of applications such as identification tags of animal are further expected to boost the market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1841

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyester PU Films held the larger market share of 67.4% in the year 2018. It provides excellent strength and long term durability. Polyester PU Films act as an adhesive and can be used for textile labeling, emblems in industrial laundry, and ID systems applications.

Polyester PU Films can also be used as a protective layer to impede the scratching of delicate parts in a machine shop and metal bending applications. Other applications of polyester PU films include polyester polyurethane fuel bladders and pneumatic bladders

Thermoplastic-Based PU Films are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. It is a flexible film with high elongation and properties and characteristics that are superior to polyolefinic films. It is used for more demanding film applications.

The textile industry held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2018. The rising number of applications of PU Films in the manufacturing of textiles is expected to drive the demand of the market. TPU films are very extensible and tear resistance and are used to manufacture industrial fabric which finds its application in the construction industry.

Europe is forecasted to hold a market share of 21.9% in the year 2026. Increasing car sales in the region along with the growing demand for electric vehicles with headquarters of many luxury car companies, such as Mercedes, Audi, and BMW, in the region are boosting the market growth. These companies are witnessing a rise in demand owing to the high demand for luxury cars across the globe.

Key participants Covestro, 3M, Dunmore, SWM International, Permali, Par Group, Avery Dennison, Novotex Italiana, Dingzing Advanced Materials, and Coveris Advanced Coatings, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-pu-films-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polyurethane (PU) Films market on the basis of type, function, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyester PU Films

Polyether PU Films

Function Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-202626)

Thermoplastic-Based PU Films

Thermoset-Based PU Films

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Textile

Automotive and Aerospace

Medical

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1841

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Polymers and Resins category by Reports And Data

Polymer Emulsion Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-emulsion-market

Automotive Plastic Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-plastic-market

Polycarbonate Films Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polycarbonate-films-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.