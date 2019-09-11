Roof Coatings Market To Reach USD 2.03 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Roof Coatings Market Size – USD 1.62 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.8%, Roof Coatings industry Trends – The rising demand from the APAC region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the roof coatings market.

The global roof coatings market is forecast to reach USD 2.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Roof coatings is applied across the hatches, pipes, roofs, and other equipment found on the rooftop to fully seal and waterproof the roof. The coatings are applied directly on top of the existing roof. This allows lesser installation time and reduces costs, as the systems are not much labor-intensive. These coatings are renewable and can be re-coated every 10+ years to renew the reflectivity, increase the roof-life, and ensure high-quality waterproofing capabilities. Restoring the existing roof and reusing the same material reduces the landfill waste and is environment-friendly. Some developments in the market have led to the innovation of ultra-low or zero VOC coatings as well.

The European region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. The primary reason for the growth of the market is the upturn in the European construction industry. The favorable interest rate environment, improving economic situation, and the enormous scope for action by the public sector will propel the growth of the construction industry in the region. Moreover, immigration and growing urbanization in the countries in Europe have increased the demand for the expansion of residential construction. This has also led to substantial investments in the development of sustainable and durable roofing systems.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1836

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the substrates, asphalt accounts for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018. Asphalt roof surfaces grant several benefits, including a reduction in noise pollution, cost efficiency, and comfort. Asphalt shingles are roof shingles that provide waterproofing, is relatively inexpensive, and is simple to install.

Among the resin types, the bituminous type, accounts for the largest market share of ~22% in the year 2018. Bituminous coatings are waterproof, strong, durable, and economical. It also resists harsh chemicals and UV light rays and protects the substrates from rust.

Among the technologies, the water-based products account for the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018, owing to the easy availability of raw materials for the production of water-based products.

The solvent-based products are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, due to the high bonding strength of solvent-based products.

The North American region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to large investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the construction and coating industries. With the increasing population and residential construction in the region, the governments, and global & local players are rapidly adopting technologically-advanced coating systems to address the vast requirements, thus accelerating the roof coatings market expansion.

Key participants include Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel NV, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Fletcher Insulation, Hempel A/S, Owens Corning, Lloyd Insulations, GAF, and Heritage Roofing, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roof-coatings-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global roof coatings market on the basis of resin type, substrate, application, roof type, technology, and region:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Acrylic

Epoxy

Silicone

Others

Roof Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Flat

Low-sloped

Steep-sloped

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Metal

Asphalt

Membrane

Concrete

Plastic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1836

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Paints and Coatings category by Reports And Data

Ink Additives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ink-additives-market

Xylene Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xylene-market

Flat Glass Coatings Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flat-glass-coatings-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.