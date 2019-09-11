Associa to Speak at Second Annual Community Associations Institute Northern California Legal Forum

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, CA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California president, Kelly Zibell, and Associa’s vice president of education, Debra Warren, will be guest speakers at the second annual Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Northern California Legal Forum on September 12th-13th, at the Oakland Marriott City Center in Oakland, California.



The event will host board members, industry leaders, community managers, and vendors who will hear presentations from dynamic keynote speakers, engage in educational sessions, and attend a networking business partner exposition.



Associa Northern California president, Kelly Zibell, will be teaching two educational sessions. The first session will feature guest presenter, Andrea O’Toole of Berding Weil, regarding religious discrimination and how to deal with it in your community. The second session will provide board members with an in-depth look at governing documents, rules, and regulations. Associa’s vice president of education, Debra Warren, will be presenting with attorney Sandra Gottlieb, founding partner of SwedelsonGottlieb, regarding associations rights of entry.



“Kelly and Debra are community management experts, and it will be exciting to see them present at the CAI legal conference and provide attendees with best practices,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “Their vast understanding of the industry, and ability to present clear, concise, and helpful information to board members and community managers is invaluable. It is an honor to have them represent Associa.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.