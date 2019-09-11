Bipartisan History Training for Congress Urged by Ex Senior WH, Cong. Spokesman Weiner in Roll Call Oped Featured by AP

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bipartisan History Training for Congress Urged by Ex Senior WH, Cong. Spokesman Weiner in Roll Call Oped Featured by APFormer White House spokesman Robert Weiner and analyst William Whitmire have published an op-ed published in Roll Call calling for “training” for new members, current members, and staff on Capitol Hill about the history of bipartisan achievements in the House and Senate that could lead action, even a bipartisan gun bill. The article was also featured by the Associated Press.Roll Call Link: http://weinerpublic.com/20190903.pdf AP version link: https://tucson.com/opinion/national/national-opinion-with-congress-in-gridlock-members-must-recall-accomplishments/article_4dd571b9-b4d9-5c48-b8cd-a0dc97951cb1.html Weiner released a report of articles and radio in the last three months though his program to recruit and mentor young journalists. A second piece is by Weiner and Kimberly Bartenfelder in OpEdNews is on how Democrats are making the same mistake as Hillary Clinton in regards to West Virginia coal.A third article, also by Weiner and Bartenfelder, was published in the Brooklyner about how domestic violence legislation should address psychological, not just physical control.Next, Weiner and Bartenfelder wrote a piece that OpEdNews rated H1 as the #1 op-ed in the country, about how President Trump should invite Ilhan Omar to the White House in order to discuss their differences, much like Barack Obama did with Henry Gates and the police officer who arrested him.An op-ed written by Weiner and Bartenfelder in The Daily Comet in Louisiana is about how the US should finally pass the Equal Rights Amendment.Weiner and Bartenfelder also wrote a piece featured in OpEdNews about how the Administration is rolling back the rights of transgender Americans.Weiner wrote an article with John Black in OpEdNews, ranked H2 as #2 op-ed in the country, stating that while better strategies are required now, the 1994 Crime Bill was the legislation needed at the time in view of then record numbers in the crack and murder epidemicWeiner and Black wrote a piece in OpEdNews, ranked H2 as #2 op-ed in the country, about how hate crimes are on the rise under Trump, and urging change in rhetoricWeiner and Bartenfelder wrote a piece for The Pulse Institute named H1 as the #1 op-ed in the country by OpEdNews, about how the issue of poverty has been forgotten by 2020 presidential candidates, and the need to add the poor to action for the middle class:OpEdNews link: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Election-2020-Forgotten-Is-by-Robert-Weiner-2020-Elections_Class_Election-2020_Elections-190610-747.html Weiner and Bartenfelder wrote an op-ed ranked H2 on OpEdNews as the #2 op-ed in the country, about how the Catholic Church should adopt the model of the Archdiocese of Chicago, for its mission to protect children.The last recent piece is a satirical article by Weiner and Black that "argues," in view of the wave of national anti-choice actions, that if the Missouri government is going to mandate controlling a woman's body, men should be forced to have vasectomies.RADIO – since 7/28/19July 28, 2019 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on UK #1 radio LBC Radio (Leading Britain's Conversation) concerning 2020 election and debates with Maajid NawazLink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVt1ZUWxQVE&feature=youtu.be Robert Weiner interviewed live on The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network (200 stations) –13 recent shows 6/11/19-9/10/19***Weiner concluded by asking anyone who supports his program’s mission to recruit and mentor young journalists to co-author progressive issue-driven commentaries for major media as above to mail checks as generously as possible to:Solutions for Change1750 Pennsylvania Ave., NW #28271Washington, DC 20038-8271



