Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Gettysburg, PA

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse ( sleephappens.com ) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Gettysburg, PA.The new store, located at 1380 York Road, Suite 700 , is open seven days a week.The Gettysburg Crossing location has sleep experts to help you find your perfect mattress. Come into this new Mattress Warehouse location and test out the patented bedMATCH™ system. This sleep diagnostic system uses a variety of measurements and scientific calculations, which helps the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a few. This makes your choice easier knowing that it’s based on sleep science and your specific measurements.Mattress Warehouse stores carry the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Cheswick Manor, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Each store also carries a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, Brookstone, and more.Mattress Warehouse of Gettysburg Crossing is located near Panera Bread and Taco Bell.About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.



